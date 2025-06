Romanian President Nicușor Dan visits Chișinău on Tuesday

Romanian President Nicușor Dan is set to make his first official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Tuesday, June 10. He will be welcomed by the head of state, Maia Sandu, during an official ceremony at 1:40 p.m. at the Presidency.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de Radio Moldova