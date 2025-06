Cori Gauff, campioană la Roland Garros

16:30

Between June 6 and 8, road traffic will be suspended on Nicolae Dimo ​​Street in the Rîșcani sector of Chisinau, the section between Tudor Vladimirescu str. and Alecu Russo str. According to a press release from the Chișinău City Hall, the measure was taken in connection with the need to carry out works to restore the asphalt coating on Nicolae Dimo ​​Str.