Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the decision by the authorities in Chisinau to secure a 400 million euro loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This loan, which is guaranteed by the Government, aims to enhance the Republic of Moldova's energy independence. In a post on her Telegram account, Zakharova claims that this loan will ultimately lead to the energy "enslavement" of the Republic of Moldova.