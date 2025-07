PAS a fost înregistrat de CEC pentru alegerile parlamentare din septembrie

17:40

The opposition political groups—specifically the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova (PCRM), the Party of Socialists (PSRM), along with the parties "Inima Moldovei" and "Viitorul Moldovei"—held a rally on Saturday, July 26, in front of the "Maria Biesu" Opera and Ballet Theater in Chisinau. The event was organized under the slogan "For Moldova" and attracted supporters from various regions of the country.