Polonia anunță o descoperire petrolieră de proporții, una dintre cele mai mari din ultimul deceniu european

Residents of Boldurești commune, Nisporeni district were set to vote again on July 20 in the second round of local elections, which featured only one candidate, Serghei Bulicanu. The other candidate, Nicanor Ciochină, was marked as "withdrawn." According to preliminary data from the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), 610 voters supported the independent candidate, Serghei Bulicanu.