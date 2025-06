Iași–Chișinău cycling tour gathers dozens to promote eco-mobility and road safety

Over 150 kilometres, in sweltering heat and after hours of cycling, nothing could deter the dozens of amateur cyclists who pedalled with passion from Iași to Chișinău. Accompanied by police officers from both sides of the Prut, they demonstrated that borders can be crossed with determination and energy.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de Moldova1