Escaped Bender prisoner caught in Cimișlia district

The inmate who escaped from Penitentiary No. 8 in Bender on May 16 was tracked down and detained by law enforcement. According to the General Inspectorate of Police, he was found last night in a village in the Cimișlia district, where he had been hiding to evade arrest.

