Unii dintre „sportivii” opriți la frontieră erau angajați ai structurilor de forță din Rusia și Belarus: „Reprezentau risc de securitate națională”

Relations between the Republic of Moldova and the Russian Federation are becoming increasingly strained. Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) issued a new travel alert for the Russian Federation following multiple incidents of harassment against Moldovan citizens. The latest reported case involves the Russian special services detaining two Moldovan citizens, who they claim are undercover agents of the Intelligence and Security Service. Chisinau described these allegations as "unfounded and speculative." Experts believe that the detention of these two citizens is part of a broader information war that the Kremlin is waging against Moldova.