Chișinău–Kyiv: Dialogue on Transnistrian settlement strengthened

Ukraine reaffirmed its strong support for achieving a peaceful resolution to the Transnistrian conflict, within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Moldova. This statement was made in Chisinau by Ukraine's representative in the Transnistrian settlement process, Ambassador Marko Shevchenko with Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration, Oleg Serebrian.

