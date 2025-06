Ce face R. Moldova pentru a asigura tranziția energetică: mai multe centrale electrice regenerabile, plafon mai mare pentru prosumatori și investiții strategice în stocare

18:40

A lookout point in the Republic of Moldova is known as "Little Brașov" because it provides visitors with a stunning panoramic view of the Codrii (Moldovan woods), located in the center of the country. The "La Hâlboc" lookout point, situated at the edge of the deepest natural hollow near the village of Vălcineț in the Călărași district, is becoming increasingly popular among hiking enthusiasts and those seeking fresh air.