Azerbaijani poet Salim Babullaoglu honored in Chișinău for translating Grigore Vieru's poems

Literature serves as a bridge that fosters mutual understanding of cultural values. A testament to this is the recognition of Salim Babullaoglu, a prominent Azerbaijani writer, who was awarded in Chisinau for his translation of Grigore Vieru's verses. Readers in his home country are also familiar with other authors from Romanian culture, whose works he has translated as well.

