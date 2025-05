Wild boars have destroyed agricultural land near Chircăieștii Noi, Căușeni

Farmers in the village of Chircăieștii Noi, located in the Căușeni district, are facing several challenges. In addition to the recent years of drought and the late frosts experienced this spring, wild boars have recently caused significant damage to agricultural lands near the village. Farmers are now expressing their frustration, stating that they are unsure how to deal with these ongoing attacks.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de Moldova1