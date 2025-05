Maia Sandu to Nicușor Dan: We'll strengthen Chișinău-Bucharest ties for a secure, prosperous future

President Maia Sandu declared that Romania can rely on the Republic of Moldova after a phone conversation with Nicușor Dan, the new leader from Cotroceni. She congratulated him on his victory in the presidential elections and reaffirmed Moldova's commitment to strengthening its close relations with Romania.

