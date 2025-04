FC Barcelona și Internazionale Milano au oferit un meci de zile mari în semifinalele Ligii Campionilor

16:20

The construction of the high-voltage power line from Vulcănești to Chișinău has progressed significantly, with approximately 70 percent of the line's total length completed. According to a press release from the Energy Projects Implementation Unit, over 130 pylons have been assembled, and 340 foundations have been constructed. The construction site spans 110 kilometers and is active in several localities across the districts of Cimișlia, Taraclia, Leova, and the Gagauz autonomy.