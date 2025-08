Entrepreneurship center opens in Cărpineni to support Hâncești businesses

Entrepreneurs in the Hâncești district now have the opportunity to develop their businesses locally. For the past two years, a Business Consulting Center has been operating in Cărpineni, providing support to residents who wish to turn their ideas into reality without needing to travel to Chișinău. This initiative is especially valuable as it not only bolsters the rural economy but also helps individuals pursue their dreams of success in their own villages.

