Moldova will join European grid in 2027 as Bălți–Suceava power line construction begins

Construction of the 400 kV Balti-Suceava overhead power line is set to begin next year, with the project anticipated to be completed by 2027. This announcement was made by Serghei Carmanschi, the technical director of the state-owned enterprise Moldelectrica, during the "Zi de Zi" show on Radio Moldova. Moldelectrica is the company responsible for implementing this project.

