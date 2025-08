Maia Sandu in Mărculești: "Airport modernization will create jobs"

The modernization of Mărculești International Airport (AIM) will generate development opportunities and create new jobs for the entire northern region of the country. During a visit to Mărculești in the Florești district on Friday, August 1, president Maia Sandu announced that the airport will operate as a civilian facility.

