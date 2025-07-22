Strategic trilateral partnership for Moldova’s digital future

Moldova signed a trilateral cooperation agreement for 2025–2027 aimed at accelerating Moldova’s digital transformation and fostering a resilient, modern, and business-friendly digital economy, with the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization and the Innovate Moldova Program. This agreement sets the framework for: ✅ Co-developing and implementing digital solutions tailored to the private sector ✅ Advancing […] The post Strategic trilateral partnership for Moldova’s digital future appeared first on Moldova.

