IPN | Cultural agenda | June 23

The National Library of the Republic of Moldova, in partnership with the “Alexandru Mosanu” Association of Historians of the Republic of Moldova and A.O. Mitropolitul Iurie Grosu, is organizing the… The post IPN | Cultural agenda | June 23 appeared first on ipn.md.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN