IPN | Cultural agenda | June 15

The municipal chess and checkers tournament “Senior Cup” is taking place, stage I – from the sector /Mircea cel Batran Alley, intersection with Petru Zadnipru street / 09:00/. The Strawberry… The post IPN | Cultural agenda | June 15 appeared first on ipn.md.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN