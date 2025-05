Traffic restricted on Hâncești Road and Constantin Stere Str. in Chișinău

Road traffic will be partially suspended on Hâncești Road in Chișinău from May 2 to May 15, 2025. This suspension will occur in the section between Lech Kaczynski Str. and Sihastrului Str. According to the City Hall, this measure is necessary to facilitate the dismantling and installation of curbs at the road junction in that area.

