IPN | Cultural agenda | April 26

The “Guguta” Theater brings on stage the children’s show “The Frog-Princess” /”Guguta” Theater /11:00/. The children’s musical show “Habarnam the Traveler” /Theater “From the Street of Roses” /12:00/. The Nameless… The post IPN | Cultural agenda | April 26 appeared first on ipn.md.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN