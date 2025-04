Campaign „Dăruiește cu Căldură” brings Easter joy to 400 families in Soroca

On the eve of the Easter holidays, a charity campaign was organized in Soroca to support families in need. Over 400 families with modest incomes received assistance, thanks to the generosity of kind people. Participants in the campaign provided clothing, shoes, and toys for children. This initiative brought joy to the beneficiaries, as many of these items will be greatly useful to them during the holiday season.

