Sergiu Druță vacates post of SIS deputy director

Sergiu Druță was dismissed from the position of deputy director of the Security and Intelligence Service (SIS) by a decree signed by President Maia Sandu, IPN reports.The document notes that the dismissal was approved following a resignation tendered by Sergiu Druță.The post of SIS deputy director became vacant on April 1.

