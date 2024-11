Cerințe riguroase față de candidații la premiile anuale în cultură

13:00

Șoseaua Hâncești St in Chisinau, the section between Sihastrului St and the entrance to Ialoveni city, is being repaired. The municipal authorities said that this artery, which connects Chisinau to the south of the country, has never been repaired, IPN reports.The length of the section that will be rehabilitated is 3.4 km, with eight lanes of traffic. Officials of the Chisinau City Ha