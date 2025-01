Premiere: Drugs compensated for prostate cancer treatment

As of January 1, prostate cancer patients benefit for the first time from compensated drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. These are bicalutamidum and cyproteronum - drugs that are fully compensated, IPN reports.The National Health Insurance Company estimates that more than 3,700 patients will benefit from these preparations, which will be compensated from the compulsory health

