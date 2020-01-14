„Exemplul lui, învățătură pentru alții”. Reacția lui Igor Dodon la decizia SUA de a introduce sancțiuni împotriva lui Vladimir Plahotniuc

NewsIn, 14 ianuarie 2020 09:50

Șeful statului, Igor Dodon le-a mulțumit partenerilor occidentali pentru faptul că au aplicat sancțiuni împotriva fostului lider democrat, Vladimir Plahotniuc. Declarațiile au fost făcute pentru Agenția TASS, ieri, 13 ianuarie. Potrivit sursei citate, Dodon a menționat și contribuția Federației Ruse, țară în care Plahotniuc a fost condamnat și dat în urmărire internațională. „Sancțiunile împotriva oligarhului fugar este un semnal bun, pe care l-am așteptat de la partenerii noștri occidentali și pentru care le suntem recunoscători”, a declarat Dodon. „Noi am apelat la ei în repetate rânduri, inclusiv am abordat SUA direct cu această solicitare. Însă pentru a obține un rezultat, a fost necesară o muncă minuțioasă, uneori greu de sesizat, a organelor de anchetă care au furnizat argumentele necesare”, a mai spus Dodon. Potrivit sursei citate, șeful statului a remarcat și contribuția Federației Ruse, țară în care Plahotniuc a fost condamnat și dat în urmărire internațională. „Plahotniuc nu este primul, care capturând un stat întreg, a întrecut limita jucându-se de-a geopolitica. Aceeași soartă au avut-o și alți politicieni, care au încercat să joace în interese proprii pe contradicțiile dintre cei mai puternici. Exemplul lui, învățătură pentru alții”, a declarat Igor Dodon. Amintim că ieri, 13 ianuarie, Departamentul de Stat al SUA a comunicat că Vladimir Plahotniuc, dar și familia acestuia nu sunt eligibili pentru a primi viză americană, întrucât „acțiunile corupte ale lui Vladimir Plahotniuc au subminat statul de drept și au compromis sever independența instituțiilor democratice din Moldova”. De asemenea, pe 3 decembrie 2019, Vladimir Plahotniuc a primit interdicție de intrare pe teritoriul Elveției și a Liechtensteinului până pe 2 decembrie 2029. Precizăm că Vladimir Plahotniuc a părăsit Republica Moldova la scurt timp după trecerea în opoziție a Partidului Democrat, pe care îl conducea. Ulterior, Plahotniuc și-a depus mandatul de deputat și a renunțat la șefia formațiunii politice.     sursa: newsmaker.md

Acum 30 minute
09:50
09:50
Focuri de armă, la Bălți. Un căpitan de la carabinieri a împușcat mortal un tânăr NewsIn
Un tânăr de 23 de ani a fost împușcat mortal de un ofițer din cadrul Inspectoratului General de Carabinieri. Totul a avut loc noaptea trecută, în jurul orei 23:15, în localitatea Elizavetovca, din municipiul Bălți. Contactat telefonic de publika.md, ofițerul de presă al IP Bălți, Eugenia Molceanov a declarat că tragedia s-a întâmplat după ce între cei doi a izbucnit un conflict. "Poliția a fost alertată în jurul orei 23:26. Sosiți la fața locului, oamenii legii au stabilit că un bărbat de 37 de ani a împușcat dintr-o armă de tip model Baikal pe un tânăr de 23 de ani. Băiatul a decedat până la venirea ambulanței. Vinovatul a fost reținut pentru 72 de ore. Cazul dat va fi gestionat de Procuratură." Potrivit unui comunicat emis de Inspectoratul General de Carabinieri al MAI, carabinierul nu se afla în timpul orelor de serviciu, iar arma este deținută ilegal. "La data de 13.01.2020, în jurul orelor 23:30, în satul Elizaveta, mun.Bălţi, a avut loc un incident cu implicarea unui militar, angajat al Direcției regionale ,,Nord” a IGC, care fiind implicat într-un conflict, a efectuat o împușcătură din arma personală, rănind mortal o persoană cu vârsta de 23 ani. Menționăm că angajatul se afla în afara exercitării atribuțiilor de serviciu, iar arma personală era deținută legal. Procuratura investighează acest caz, iar Inspectoratul General de Carabinieri a dispus inițierea unei anchete interne."     sursa: publika.md
Acum o oră
09:40
VIDEO | Autobuz oprit în staţie, dispare sub şosea. 6 morţi, 10 dispăruţi, 16 răniţi NewsIn
Un autobuz oprit în staţie dispare pur si simplu sub şosea, în momentul în care şoferul vrea să pornească din nou în cursă. Sunt cel puţin 6 morţi, 10 dispăruţi, şi 16 răniţi. Căutări disperate au loc chiar în acest moment în China, în capitala provinciei Xining, după ce un autobuz plin cu călători a fost înghiţit de o gaură uriaşă deschisă deodată sub el, pe şosea. Pasagerii încearcă să iasă din vehicul.  Canalul oficial de ştiri în limba engleză ecns.cn a anunţat că sunt cel puţin 16 răniţi, 10 persoane sunt date dispărute, în vreme ce numărul morţilor se ridică la 6. BREAKING: Huge sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China; at least 6 dead, 16 injured, and 4 missing pic.twitter.com/m12xBPxruu— BNO News (@BNONews) January 14, 2020 Imagini cu momentul în care autobuzul dispare efectiv sub şosea au fost filmate în timp real. Se observă cum vehiculul opreşte în staţie, oamenii încep să se urce în el, iar imediat ce şoferul vrea să plece asfaltul se rupe şi autobuzul cade într-un crater uriaş. Şi oameni care erau în staţie şi aşteptau să se urce au fost înghiţiţi de gaura căscată în asfalt.
09:30
Un miliardar chinez îşi cumpără casă la Londra cu peste 200 de milioane de lire sterline NewsIn
Miliardarul chinez Cheung Chung Kiu este pe punctul să devină proprietarul celei mai scumpe case din Marea Britanie, urmând să dea peste 200 de milioane de lire sterline pentru o clădire cu 45 de camere din Hyde Park, Londra. Procesul de achiziţionare a clădirii a început deja, iar preţul final este estimat între 205 şi 210 milioane de lire sterline. Conform The Guardian, Cheung Chung Kiu devine, astfel, proprietarul celei mai scumpe case din Marea Britanie, vechiul record fiind deţinut de magnatul rus Andrey Borodin care, în 2011, a dat 140 de milioane de lire sterline pentru o proprietate din Berkshire. Casa pe care o cumpără Cheung Chung Kiu a fost construită în 1830, are 45 de camere, dintre care 20 de dormitoare, parcare subterană, piscină şi centru SPA. Clădirea a fost construită în 1830 şi a aparţinut în ultima perioadă afaceristului Rafic Hariri, fost premier al Libanului, şi Sultanului Abdul Aziz Al Saud, prinţul moştenitor al Arabiei Saudite. Proprietatea a fost pusă în vânzare în 2011, pentru 300 de milioane de lire sterline, după moartea Sultanului.
Acum 4 ore
07:40
Liderul Armatei din Libia a refuzat să semneze acordul privind încetarea focului, negociat la Moscova NewsIn
Confruntările armate dintre forţele guvernamentale libiene şi Armata Naţională Libiană (LNA), condusă de generalul Khalifa Haftar au reizbucnit marţi la Tripoli, după ce liderul LNA a refuzat să semneze acordul privind încetarea focului, negociat la Moscova, potrivit agenţiei ruse de presă TASS. Fayez Sarraj, şeful Guvernului din Tripoli recunoscut de Naţiunile Unite, şi Khalifa Haftar, liderul grupului insurgent Armata Naţională Libiană au discutat luni la Moscova pentru a discuta despre situaţia din Libia. În acest context, un armistiţiu propus de către preşedintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin şi omologul său turc, Recep Tayyip Erdogan a intrat în vigoare pe 12 ianuarie, ca parte a unui set mai amplu de măsuri privind situaţia din Libia. Potrivit ministrului rus de Externe, Serghei Lavrov, al Sarraj şi liderul Consiliului de Stat al Libiei, Khaled alMishri au semnat luni acordul de pace propus de Rusia şi Turcia, în timp ce Haftar a refuzat să semneze documentul. Între timp, site-ul libian de ştiri Al-Wasat informează, citând martori oculari, că zonele de sud ale capitalei Libiei, Tripoli, sunt afectate de noi confruntări armate între forţele guvernamentale şi Armata Naţională Libiană.
07:30
Medic belgian acuzat de nouă asasinate comise într-un centru de îngrijiri paliative NewsIn
Un medic belgian suspectat că ar fi sedat în mod abuziv persoane în vârstă într-un centru de îngrijiri paliative a fost inculpat pentru nouă asasinate de către un judecător din Liege, au declarat luni doi avocaţi, relatează AFP. Decesele s-au produs în 2017 şi 2018. Cazul ar putea ridica problema reglementării acestor sedări, într-o ţară în care eutanasia - legalizată din 2002 - este strict încadrată, transmite Agerpres. Ancheta judiciară a fost deschisă în urma unui denunţ din partea centrului CHR de Huy, în apropiere de Liege, unde a lucrat medicul, care de atunci a fost demis, a declarat avocatul său Renaud Molders-Pierre, confirmând informaţiile apărute în ziarul Le Soir. Acuzaţiile de omor au fost pronunţate în două etape - la începutul anului 2019 pentru patru cazuri raportate de spital, apoi în decembrie pentru alte cinci decese considerate suspecte de anchetatori. Medicul, prezentat drept ‘Denis D.’, 62 de ani, contestă faptele pentru care este acuzat, a spus Molders-Pierre. ‘El a considerat că a acţionat întotdeauna în interesul pacienţilor săi’, iar în ceea ce priveşte aceste nouă decese suspecte, ale unor persoane cu vârste între 85 şi 95 de ani, el s-a confruntat ‘cu o situaţie medicală inextricabilă cu persoane care urmau să moară în scurt timp’, a mai spus avocatul. Primele patru decese au avut loc în acelaşi week-end, în cursul căruia Denis D. a luat singur decizia de a seda aceste persoane, încălcând procedura internă a spitalului. Sedarea ‘paliativă’ (profundă) implică administrarea unui medicament pentru a scădea starea de conştienţă şi pentru a calma durerea la pacienţii pentru care niciun alt tratament nu este eficient. Ea ar trebui rezervată a priori pacienţilor al căror deces este considerat iminent de către medic şi care ar trebui să intervină într-un interval de o săptămână până la două săptămâni, potrivit specialiştilor. ‘Alegerea trebuie să rămână a pacientului sau a rudelor sale în ordinea prevăzută de lege (o lege din 2002 privind drepturile pacientului), şi nu cea a medicului’, a declarat Gilles Génicot, profesor în drept medical la Universitatea din Liege. În ceea ce-l priveşte pe Denis D., ‘întrebarea este să ştim dacă cadrul legal a fost respectat’, a declarat un alt avocat, Alexandre Wilmotte.
07:30
În R. Moldova a fost înregistrat Partidul Congresul Civic NewsIn
Luni, Agenţia Servicii Publice a înregistrat oficial "Partidul Acţiunii Comune - Congresul Civic". Potrivit Infotag cu referire la pagina formaţiunii pe facebook, partidul are peste 5.500 de membri şi 21 de organizaţii teritoriale, transmite stiri.md. Pe 8 decembrie 2019, Congresul Civic a desfăşurat congresul de constituire, la care a fost ales Comitetul Republicat, format din 55 de persoane, precum şi organul de conducere colectivă a partidului - Comitetul Executiv, format din 17 persoane. Din conducerea formaţiunii fac parte Mark Tkaciuk, Iurie Muntean, Zurab Todua, Mihail Poleanschi, Dmitri Cavruc, Eugen Ceban. Congresul Civic se defineşte ca o forţă politică anticriză, care propune construirea şi implementarea unui program de modernizare a ţării împreună cu întreaga societate civilă, bazându-se pe respectarea necondiţionată a principiilor echităţii sociale, a politicii în numele intereselor majorităţii - bătrâni, femei şi copii, controlul garantat al societăţii asupra puterii. Potrivit experţilor politici, Congresul civic aparţine unei noi generaţii de partide europene de stânga, înlocuind vechea stânga - comuniştii şi social-democraţii.
07:10
Regina Elisabeta, de acord cu distanțarea de familia regală a ducilor Harry și Meghan NewsIn
Regina Elisabeta a II-a a avut marți o primă reacție publică cu privire la decizia luată de prințul Harry și soția sa, Meghan Markle, de a se distanța de familia regală. Monarhul britanic a luat decizia de a exista „o perioadă de tranziție”, în care ducii de Sussex vor locui atât în Canada, cât și în Regat. Regina a adăugat că „sprijină întru totul” decizia privind noul lor rol, dar că „ar fi preferat” ca ei să rămână în familia regală având un rol deplin. În declarația de presă, regina a subliniat că discuțiile „au fost foarte constructive”. „Familia mea și cu mine sprijinim întru totul decizia lui Harry și Meghan de a-și construi o viață nouă, ca o tânără familie”, se mai arată în comunicat. Regina Elisabeta a II-a a mai spus că o decizie finală va fi luată în următoarele zile. Prinţul Harry s-a întâlnit astăzi cu bunica lui şi cu alţi membri de rang înalt ai casei regale britanice pentru a discuta despre planul său de a renunţa la o parte din îndatoririle lui regale. Regina britanică a purtat aceste discuţii cu nepotul ei pe domeniul Sandringham din estul Angliei. A fost abordată chestiunea viitoarelor roluri oficiale care le vor reveni lui Harry, în vârstă de 35 de ani, şi Meghan, în vârstă de 38 de ani, au anunţat BBC şi alte companii mass-media din Marea Britanie, citând surse din familia regală. Palatul Buckingham şi ducii de Sussex nu au confirmat dimineață această întrevedere. Criticile s-au intensificat vineri, după ce Palatul Buckingham a confirmat că fosta actriţă americană Meghan Markle a luat avionul spre Canada, unde a locuit mai mulţi ani în timp ce filma pentru popularul serial de televiziune "Suits".
07:00
Vladimir Plahotniuc şi familia sa au interdicţie de a intra pe teritoriul SUA NewsIn
Fostul lider al Partidului Democrat din Moldova, Vladimir Plahotniuc, are interdicţie de a intra pe teritoriul Statelor Unite. Măsura a fost impusă şi soţiei, şi copiilor acestora. Despre aceasta a anunţat secretarul de stat al SUA, Mike Pompeo, printr-un mesaj publicat pe Twitter. Vladimir Plahotniuc's corrupt actions undermined the rule of law and severely compromised the independence of democratic institutions in #Moldova. Today, I publicly designate him. The U.S. stands with Moldova in its fight against corruption.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 13, 2020 Oficialul american a invocat acte de corupţie din partea lui Vladimir Plahotniuc, care ar fi subminat statul de drept şi ar fi compromis independenţa instituţiilor democratice din Moldova. Vlad Plahotniuc a deţinut funcţia de preşedinte al PDM în perioada 2016 - 2019. În vara anului trecut a anunţat că cedează funcţia şi că părăseşte rândurile partidului. Tot atunci a renunţat şi la mandatul de deputat.
07:00
„Un cadou minunat de Anul Nou pe stil vechi”. Reacții la decizia Departamentului de Stat al SUA de a introduce sancțiuni împotriva lui Vladimir Plahotniuc NewsIn
Decizia Departamentului de Stat al SUA prin care Vladimir Plahotniuc, dar și familia sa nu mai pot primi viză americană, a strânit mai multe reacții printre internauți.  Fostul premier, Maia Sandu a mulțumit guvernului SUA, pentru că „a dat curs solicitării noastre de a-l pedepsi, făcând astfel dreptate cetățenilor țării noastre”. Totodată, lidera PAS i s-a adresat lui Igor Dodon, spunând că „trebuie sa ia aminte. Mai devreme sau mai târziu, cei care comit crime împotriva propriului popor vor fi pedepsiți”. De asemenea, și fostul premier Ion Sturza a reacționat la știrea privind sancțiunele SUA împotriva lui Vladimir Plahotniuc. „Uite aici a venit sfârșitul lui Plahotniuc. Lecție pentru D&Co”, a scris acesta pe Facebook. Fostul șef al Poliției de Frontieră, Rosian Vasiloi a întrebat retoric: „Cine e următorul?”. Inna Șupac, fost deputat din partea Partidului Comuniștilor, se întreabă dacă „cele mai cunoscute companii americane de lobby vor returna taxele” pe care Plahotniuc „le-a plătit pentru „promovarea imaginii”. Totodată, aceasta a mai scris: „să sperăm că nu vor uita nici de cetățeanul american Iaralov și vor întreprinde măsurile necesare”. Fostul deputat Grigore Petrenco s-a dat și el cu părerea. „Un cadou minunat de Anul Nou pe stil vechi! Rămâne să fie reținut și extrădat până când nu a fugit undeva în Caraibe”. Amintim că astăzi, 13 ianuarie, Departamentul de Stat al SUA a informat că fostul lider democrat, Vladimir Plahotniuc, dar și familia acestuia nu sunt eligibili de a primi viză americană. Acest fapt se întâmplă în contextul în care secretarul de stat Mike Pompeo a declarat că „acțiunile corupte ale lui Vladimir Plahotniuc au subminat statul de drept și au compromis sever independența instituțiilor democratice din Moldova”.     sursa: newsmaker.md
06:50
Zeci de femei și copii ținuți în condiții de sclavie. Cum au fost eliberați din Infern NewsIn
Autorităţile israeliene au eliberat luni un grup de 50 de femei şi copii ţinuţi ”împotriva voinţei lor în condiţii efective de sclavie”. Ei au fost eliberați dintr-un complex din Ierusalim de prezumtivul lider al unui cult, a anunţat purtătorul de cuvânt al poliţiei, Micky Rosenfeld, citat de dpa. Razia desfăşurată în cartierul ultrareligios Bukharam a avut loc după o anchetă “sub acoperire” de două luni, realizată în coordonare cu Centrul israelian pentru victimele sectelor, transmite Agerpres. Principalul suspect este un rabin în vârstă de 60 de ani, conducătorul micii comunităţi care trăia retrasă în respectivul complex rezidenţial, izolată de societate şi familie. Rabinul a fost arestat împreună cu opt femei, bănuite că au colaborat cu el. “Am constatat că victimele erau ţinute în condiţii precare, dificile, împotriva voinţei lor”, a menţionat Rosenfeld pentru dpa.  
06:50
Olesea Stamate: Oare Viorel Morari nu e folosit drept țap ispășitor? NewsIn
Ex-ministra Jutiției, Olesea Stamate, se întreabă dacă șeful suspendat al Procuraturii Anticorupție, Viorel Morari, nu a fost folosit de guvernare drept țap ispășitor. Într-o postare pe pagina sa de Facebook, Stamate a scris că nu dorește nimănui să fie judecat de justiția din țară noastră, transmite stiri.md. "Viorel Morari, probabil, are pentru ce să răspundă. Întrebarea mea este dacă el nu este folosit drept țap ispășitor, în timp ce alții, cu "probleme" poate mai mari decât ale lui Morari, sunt bine-mersi. Se creează impresia că guvernarea încearcă să răspundă dorinței "de sânge" a cetățenilor. Dar oare așa justiție vrem noi? Selectivă, reglări de conturi? În orice caz, acțiunile ulterioare ale PG în dosarele pe care le-a preluat (inclusiv finanțarea PSRM), precum și pornirea investigațiilor în privința altor procurori cu probleme, va confirmă sau infirmă ipoteza...", a scris Olesea Stamate. Amintim că șeful suspendat al Procuraturii Anticorupție, Viorel Morari, reținut la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, a fost plasat în arest preventiv pentru un termen de 20 de zile. Viorel Morari, a fost reținut vineri, 10 ianuarie, iar sâmbătă a fost pus sâmbătă sub învinuire pentru abuz în serviciu și fals în acte publice. Acesta este acuzat că în martie 2017 a primit de la Vladimir Plahotniuc o plângere pe care a înregistrat-o contrar cerințelor legale, pornind un proces penal, și ulterior urmărirea penală, și falsificând în cauza penală mai multe acte procesuale. Potrivit PG, „toate aceste acțiuni au fost făcute din interese personale, precum și în interesul petentului și a mai multor persoane din anturajul lui, pentru a-i proteja de implicare în calitate de bănuiți în cauza penală privind frauda bancară – furtul miliardului și a obstrucționa cercetarea rapidă, completă și obiectivă a acestei cauze penale”.
06:40
Doliu în lumea muzicii! A decedat artistul emerit Ștefan Petrache NewsIn
Artistul emerit, interpretul de muzică ușoară Ștefan Petrache a decedat în seara de 13 ianuarie, cu puțin timp înainte de miezul nopții. Ștefan Petrache s-a născut la 8 mai 1949, în satul Vânători, din raionul Nisporeni. A fost vocalistul formației „Noroc”. A absolvit Institutul de Arte „G. Musicescu” din Chișinău. A fost solist în formațiile vocal-instrumentale „Orizont”, „Contemporanul” și „Plai”. Între anii 1988–1990, Ștefan Petrache a activat ca solist în formația de propagare a muzicii a Filarmonicii de Stat din Chișinău. În 1986 Ștefan Petrache a devenit artist emerit al Republicii Moldova.
Acum 24 ore
17:30
O carieră monumentală trebuie răsplătită cu un monument. Colegii lui Mihai Curagău vor să-i dedice unul NewsIn
O carieră monumentală trebuie răsplătită cu un monument. Acest lucru se urmăreşte în cazul regretatului actor de teatru şi film, Mihai Curagău. Colegi de breaslă, prieteni şi actori, doresc să îi aducă acestuia un omagiu post-mortem. Este nevoie de 200 de mii de lei, sumă din care aproape jumătate a fost strânsă deja. Pe scena Teatrului Satiricus, acolo unde a jucat şi maestrul, se montează mai multe spectacole, iar banii adunaţi din biletele sunt donaţi acestei frumoase cauze. Mihai Curagău a fost unul dintre puţinii actori care, cu uşurinţă, putea intra în pielea celor mai bizare personaje. Pe scena de teatru şi în filme a avut roluri dintre cele mai diverse, de la împărat, Michiduţă, până la contabil, meşter sau ţăran. Un monument în memoria lui, este puţinul din întregul pe care-l merită Mihai Curagău, spun actorii de la Teatrul Satiricus. Alexandrina Grecu a crescut şi s-a format ca actriţă sub aripa maestrului Mihai Curagău. De fapt, primul ei spectacol a fost "Cu bunelul, ce facem?" piesă jucată alături de regretatul actor. Şi Ludmila Gheorghiţă a avut onoarea să joace pe aceeaşi scenă cu Mihai Curagău. Ea spune că au fost unele dintre cele mai sclipitoare momente din cariera sa. Actorii au numai cuvinte de laudă pentru maestrul teatrului şi spun că Mihai Curagăi a lăsat o amprentă adâncă nu doar în sufletul colegilor, dar şi al spectatorilor. Prin edificarea unui monument, s-ar aduce un omagiu întregii comunităţi artistice. Conform proiectului, urmează să fie creat un mic memorial, în care va fi statuia maestrului, din bronz. Monumentul va avea şi un cod QR iar orice turist va avea posibilitate să scaneze şi să afle informaţiile necesare despre maestro. Spectacolele din care se vor colecta bani pentru acest scop nobil se vor juca pe 12, 21 şi 31 ianuarie. Încă nu s-a decis unde va fi instalat memorialul. Există însă mai multe propuneri - în faţa Teatrului Satiricus, la intersecţia bulevardului Ştefan cel Mare cu strada Mihai Eminescu sau pe Aleea Pietonală de pe bulevardul Grigore Vieru. Maestrul Mihai Curagău a trecut la cele veşnice pe 24 decembrie 2016.     sursa: tvrmoldova.md
17:20
Viorel Morari, plasat în arest pentru 20 de zile NewsIn
Magistrații au admis parțial solicitarea procurorilor privind mandatul de arest pe numele lui Viorel Morari. Astfel, următoarele 20 de zile fostul șef al Procuraturii Anticorupție, Viorel Morari le va petrece în detenție. Decizia a fost pronunțată acum câteva clipe. Potrivit unor informații, procurorii au cerut 30 de zile de arest. Vineri, 10 ianuarie, Viorel Morari a fost reținut pentru 72 de ore. Procuratura Generală a emis un comunicat în care se spune că acesta este acuzat de abuz în serviciu și fals în acte publice. Mai exact, în martie 2017, Viorel Morari ar fi primit de la Vladimir Plahotniuc o plângere pe care ar fi înregistrat-o contrar cerințelor legale, pornind un proces penal și falsificând în cauza penală mai multe acte procesuale. Asta pentru că ar fi vrut să-l protejeze pe fostul lider PDM, plecat din țară în luna iunie și anunțat în căutare internațională de autoritățile noastre. Viorel Morari a fost reținut în ultima zi în care grupul de procurori, numit de Alexandru Stoianoglo să verifice procuraturile specializate, a făcut controale la Procuratura Anticorupție și la PCCOCS. Este pentru a doua oară când Viorel Morari este suspendat din funcție. Prima dată s-a întâmplat în luna mai anul trecut, când procuror general era Eduard Harunjen, iar numele lui Morari apăruse într-o scrisoare anonimă, în care se spunea despre o schemă de șantaj, de care era învinuit atunci milionarul Andrei Tranga.
17:20
VIDEO | Momentul în care Vladimir Putin face glume cu Bashar al-Assad pe seama lui Donald Trump NewsIn
Vladimir Putin a fost filmat în timpul vizitei sale în Siria, săptămâna trecută, cum glumea cu Bashar al-Assad pe seama lui Donald Trump. Momentul în care Vladimir Putin face glume cu Bashar al-Assad pe seama lui Donald Trump. O înregistrare publicată pe contul de Twitter al unui jurnalist rus, apropiat Kremlinului, şi difuzată de televiziunea de stat din Rusia surprinde momentul în care liderul rus, aflat la Damasc, poartă un dialog cu dictatorul sirian Bashar al-Assad. În imagini, Putin se află într-o biserică creştină iar Bashar al-Assad îi povesteşte că Apostolul Pavel a călătorit la Damasc pentru a-i prinde şi persecuta pe creştini înainte de a fi convertit la creştinism. Potrivit cărţilor bisericeşti, minunea s-a produs pe un drum în apropiere de Damasc, unde Iisus Hristos i-a apărut în faţă iar persecutorul Saul a devenit Apostolul Pavel. ”Dacă Trump ajunge pe drumul acesta, totul va reveni la normal cu el” glumeşte al-Assad. „Totul se va rezolva. Invită-l! Va veni” este replica lui Putin. Când Bashar al-Assad îi spune că este pregătit să-l cheme în Siria pe Trump, Putin îi transmite că ”Va veni!”. Patriarhul Ioan al X-lea al Bisericii Antiohiei începe să râdă la discuţia celor doi.  Асад о дороге в Дамаск, на которой стал христианином апостол Павел: Если Трамп по этой дороге проедет, сразу станет с ним все нормально. Путин: Пригласите его, он приедет. Асад: Я готов. Путин: Я ему передам pic.twitter.com/Gkkvd0KR1J— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) January 12, 2020
16:50
Măști anti-poluare la modă. Încercarea de a face ca ceva „oribil” să pară mai atrăgător NewsIn
Producătorul Meo și designerul de modă din Noua Zeelandă Karen Walker au colaborat la aceste măști de față reutilizabile cu filtre de aer. Husele pot fi schimbate în funcție de ținuta purtătorului. Pe măsură ce calitatea aerului din Australia a scăzut, cererea pentru măști anti-poluare reutilizabile, eficiente și la modă a crescut. Trei tineri din Sidney au fondat o companie AusAir, care a realizat măști anti-poluare de înaltă calitate, cu filtre infuzate cu plante (precum eucalipt și lavandă tasmaniană). Măștile AusAir se vând în nuanțe de roz prăfuit, negru și gri. Întrucât incendiile continuă să facă ravagii pe coastele estice și sudice ale Australiei, în toate orașele s-au înregistrat valori periculoase ale calității aerului. Fumul ar fi închis afacerile și ar fi anulat evenimentele majore și i-a determinat pe medici să avertizeze populația asupra consecințelor durabile asupra sănătății. Există o cerere uriașă pentru măști cu filtru, iar unii consumatori caută o soluție mai confortabilă, mai durabilă și mai elegantă. Masca nu mai reprezintă un moft. Este un accesoriu, spun tinerii australieni (care au mers după modelul chinezilor), indispensabil, așa cum este umbrela sau rujul în poșetă. Nina Griffee, directorul la Cambridge Mask Co, explică că o gamă largă de culori nu înseamnă crearea unui produs „la modă”. Ea spune că măștile de față cu filtru de particule fine pot arăta destul de utilitare, dar „prin adăugarea de culoare poți convinge un copil de cinci ani să poarte o mască.” Măștile au fost create inițial pentru locuitorii din orașele foarte poluate. Este frumos dacă porți o mască ce se potrivește cu ținuta. Meo, un producător de măști anti-poluare din Noua Zeelandă, are o ofertă deosebit de îndrăzneață. Aceștia au colaborat cu unul dintre cei mai mari designeri din Noua Zeelandă, Karen Walker, la o gamă de măști de aer care au husele interschimbabile, cu diferite imprimeuri. Sfaturi despre cum să porți corect o mască Trebuie să ți se potrivească – Acordă o atenție deosebită acestui aspect, deoarece dacă masca nu se etanșează corect pe față, nu te va proteja împotriva particulelor fine și nu va fi confortabilă Poart-o mai strâns – Este mai confortabil când masca este mai strânsă Evită să te rujezi Păstreaz-o curată Poart-o cu o pereche de ochelari de soare cu rame mici – măștile bune tind să stea destul de sus pe podul nasului, ceea ce face ca ochelarii de soare mai mari să fie incomozi de purtat Zâmbește cu ochii    
16:40
Ion Ceban explică de ce e împotriva majorării prețului la călătoria cu microbuzul NewsIn
Demersul privind intenţia transportatorilor de a dubla preţul călătoriei cu microbuzul, prin Chişinău, nu a ajuns pe masa primarului. Ion Ceban spune că o eventuală decizie în acest sens o poate lua doar consiliul municipal. Chiar şi aşa, edilul a declarat că serviciile prestate de şoferii microbuzelor de rută lasă de dorit. "Nu văd raţionamentul, ei au o grămadă de probleme pe care le creează, nu le rezolvă, dar le creează, începând cu orarul circulaţiei, cu securitatea. Ei fac ce vor. Haideţi să vedem, când o să vină cu demersul, o să comentăm", a spus primarul general al Capitalei, Ion Ceban. Săptămâna trecută, un grup de transportatori au anunţat că vor cere majorarea tarifului pentru călătoria cu microbuzul de la trei la şase lei. Potrivit lor, actualul tarif este prea mic, iar ei sunt în prag de faliment. Această iniţiativă însă a stârnit indignarea călătorilor, care spun că microbuzele din Capitală sunt vechi, murdare, iar şoferii încalcă regulile de circulaţie. Ultima dată, tariful pentru călătoria cu microbuzul a fost majorat în anul 2006, iar cei care decid o nouă modificare sunt consilierii municipali. În prezent, pe străzile din Capitală circulă în jur de 700 de microbuze.
16:40
Oscar 2020 – ”Joker”, cele mai multe nominalizări. Lista completă a selecţiilor NewsIn
Drama ”Joker”, regizată de Todd Phillips, a primit cele mai multe nominalizări pentru cea de-a 92-a gală a premiilor Oscar, acordate de Academia americană de film pe 9 februarie. ”Joker” a primit 11 nominalizări la Oscar, inclusiv la categoriile ”cel mai bun film”, ”cel mai bun regizor” şi ”cel mai bun actor în rol principal” (Joaquin Phoenix). Lungmetrajul este urmat de ”The Irishman” (r. Martin Scorsese), ”Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” (r. Quentin Tarantino) şi de ”1917” (r. Sam Mendes), cu câte zece selecţii fiecare. Acestea, alături de “Ford v Ferrari”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story” şi “Parasite” concurează la categoria „cel mai bun film”. Nominalizările au fost alese de specialişti în fiecare domeniu, iar câştigătorii vor fi votaţi de membrii Academiei. Gala de anul acesta a premiilor acordate de Academia americană de film va avea loc, pentru a treia oară, fără o gazdă. Organizatorii şi producătorii evenimentului au transmis că pe scenă vor urca numeroase staruri care vor prezenta şi înmâna trofee. Anul trecut, „Green Book” a primit trofee la categoriile „cel mai bun film”, „cel mai bun actor în rol secundar” (Mahershala Ali) şi „cel mai bun scenariu original” (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly). „Roma” al lui Alfonso Cuarón a fost premiat pentru regie, imagine şi film în limbă străină (toate trei revenind cineastului mexican). „Bohemian Rhapsody” a primit cele mai multe trofee - 4 - pentru „cel mai bun actor în rol principal” (Rami Malek), „cel mai bun montaj”, „cel mai bun mixaj de sunet” şi „cel mai bun montaj de sunet”. Lista completă a nominalizărilor pentru cea de-a 92-a gală a premiilor Oscar: Cel mai bun film: “Ford v Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” “Marriage Story” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Parasite” Cel mai bun regizor: Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Cea mai bună actriţă: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” Renee Zellweger, “Judy” Cel mai bun actor:  Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:  Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johannson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:  Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Cel mai bun scenariu original:  “Knives Out”, Rian Johnson “Marriage Story”, Noah Baumbach “1917”, Sam Mendes şi Krysty Wilson-Cairns “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”, Quentin Tarantino “Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:  “The Irishman”, Steven Zaillian “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi “Joker”, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver “Just Mercy”, Destin Daniel Cretton şi Andrew Lanham “Little Women”, Greta Gerwig “The Two Popes”, Anthony McCarten Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: “Corpus Christi” (Polonia), Jan Komasa “Honeyland” (Macedonia de Nord), Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov “Les Miserables” (Franţa), Ladj Ly “Dolor y gloria” (Spania), Pedro Almodovar “Parasite” (Coreea de Sud), Bong Joon Ho Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie:  “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, Dean DeBlois “I Lost My Body”, Jeremy Clapin “Klaus”, Sergio Pablos “Missing Link”, Chris Butler “Toy Story 4”,  Josh Cooley Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar:  “American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar “The Cave,” Feras Fayyad “The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa “For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts “Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov Cea mai bună imagine:  “The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto “Joker,” Lawrence Sher “The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke “1917,” Roger Deakins “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson Cel mai bun montaj:  “Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland “The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker “Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles “Joker,” Jeff Groth “Parasite,” Jinmo Yang Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet:  “Ad Astra” “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Cel mai bun montaj de sunet:  “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray “1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman “Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:  “Avengers Endgame” “The Irishman” “1917” “The Lion King” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Machiaj şi coafură:  “Bombshell” “Joker” “Judy” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Cele mai bune costume:  ”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson “Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo “Joker,” Mark Bridges “Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips Cântec original:  “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” - “Toy Story 4” “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” - “Rocketman” “I’m Standing With You” - “Breakthrough” “Into the Unknown” - “Frozen 2” “Stand Up” - “Harriet” Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:  “Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir “Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat “Marriage Story,”Randy Newman “1917,” Thomas Newman “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams Design de producţie:  “The Irishman,” Bob Shaw şi Regina Graves “Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent şi Nora Sopkova “1917,” Dennis Gassner şi Lee Sandales “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling şi Nancy Haigh “Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun şi Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram şi Cho Hee Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action:  “Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur “Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat “The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry “Saria,” Bryan Buckley “A Sister,” Delphine Girard Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie:  “Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva “Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry “Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan “Memorable,” Bruno Collet “Sister,” Siqi Song Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: ”In the Absence” “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger “Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix
16:40
Ernesto Valverde ar putea fi demis astăzi de la FC Barcelona NewsIn
Tehnicianul Ernesto Valverde ar putea fi demis astăzi de la FC Barcelona, anunţă presa catalană. Antrenorul a condus şedinţa de pregătire din cursul dimineţii, o reuniune cu membrii conducerii fiind programată în această după-masă. Ernesto Valverde a condus primul antrenament după ce FC Barcelona a fost eliminată în semifinalele Supercupei Spaniei de către Atletico Madrid. În vârstă de 55 de ani, Valverde ar putea fi înlocuit cu Mauricio Pochettino, Quique Setién sau Gabi Milito.
15:50
„Solicităm să veniți cât mai curând în plenul Parlamentului”. Alexandru Slusari i-a transmis lui Stoianoglo lista beneficiarilor furtului miliardului NewsIn
Vicepreședintele Parlamentului, Alexandru Slusari a transmis Procuraturii Generale copia raportului Kroll 2, care conține lista beneficiarilor furtului miliardului. Informația a fost făcută publică de către Slusari pe pagina sa de Facebook, astăzi, 13 ianuarie.  „Suplimentar vă comunic că aceste materiale au fost prezentate de compania Kroll către Procuratura Anticorupție în data de 22 martie 2018. În acest sens ne exprimăm nedumerirea cu referință la faptul că Procuratura Generală nu dispune de aceste documente”, se arată în textul demersului. De asemenea, Slusari i-a solicitat procurorului general, Alexandru Sotianoglo să se prezinte cât mai curând în plenul parlamentului cu raportul privind investigarea circumstanțelor devalizării sistemului bancar din Republica Moldova. Amintim că pe 10 ianuarie, Procuratura Generală a solicitat vicepreședintelui parlamentului, Alexandru Slusari să remită instituției lista beneficiarilor finali ai furtului miliardului, în contextul în care anexele ridicate ale raportului Kroll 2 „nu conţin un document cu denumirea  „lista beneficiarilor finali” sau un alt document cu o listă exhaustivă a beneficiarilor finali”.     sursa: newsmaker.md
15:50
Zeci de kilograme de carne, lactate şi produse vegetale, confiscate la Drochia NewsIn
Inspectorii ANSA au efectuat 15 controale planificate și inopinate la unitățile de comerț și piețe agroalimentare din orașul Drochia. În urma controalelor au fost depistate mai multe neconformități și încălcări. Printre neregulile depistate sunt: comercializarea produselor alimentare în locuri neautorizate, prelucrarea materiei prime în secțiile culinare cu termenul de valabilitate expirat, nerespectarea cerințelor referitor la vecinătatea produselor alimentare, nerespectarea regimului termic de pastrare a produselor alimentare ușor alterabile și etichetarea incorectă a produselor expuse comercializării. De asemenea, în urma verificărilor, din comerț au fost retrase 135,5 kg de carne și produse din carne, 15 kg de produse lactate neconforme, 223 kg de produse vegetale și 2 kg de produse de patiserie. De menționat că în rezultatul controalelor au fost intocmite 4 procese-verbale de contravenție și aplicate amenzi în sumă de 13.200 lei.
15:50
O tânără a fost obligată să facă un test de sarcină pentru a i se permite să urce la bordul unui avion NewsIn
O tânără de 25 de ani din Japonia a fost nevoită să facă un test de sarcină înainte de a urca la bordul unui avion cu destinația Saipan, o insulă din Oeanul Pacific, scrie The Wall Street Journal. Incidentul s-a petrecut în noiembrie 2019. Midori Nishida, o tânără de 25 de ani, urma să ia un zbor din Hong Kong către insula Saipan pentru a-și vizita părinții. Însă, personalul companiei aeriene i-a impus o condiție bizară: pentru a putea urca la bordul avionului, Midori trebuia să facă un test de sarcină. Insula Saipan din Oceanul Pacific a devenit o destinație preferată de femeile care doreau să dea naștere pe teritoriul Statelor Unite, copiii devenind astfel eligibili pentru cetățenia americană. Midori Nishida, originară din Japonia a declarat pentru The Wall Street Journal că „experiența a fost extrem de umilitoare”. Fiindcă testul nu a ieșit pozitiv, tinerei i s-a permis să urce la bordul avionului. Oficialii companiei Express Airways au explicat că măsura luată nu a fost decizia lor: „Ne cerem scuze față de oricine a fost afectat”. Ei au mai adăugat că această practică a fost momentan suspendată.
15:30
Răfuială în stil mafiot! Capitala Suediei a fost zguduită de o EXPLOZIE puternică NewsIn
O explozie de origine necunoscută s-a produs în noaptea de duminică spre luni într-o clădire rezidenţială din centrul capitalei suedeze Stockholm, fără să existe răniţi, au anunţat luni autorităţile din Suedia, ţară unde s-a înregistrat în ultimele luni un val de explozii criminale, transmite AFP, potrivit agerpres. Mai multe maşini din proximitatea clădirii au fost de asemenea avariate în urma deflagraţiei produse în cartierul select Ostermalm. Jan 13: Massive explosion blows out building entrances, demolishes vehicles & blows out dozens of windows in central Stockholm https://t.co/Zp6tzXr2db pic.twitter.com/RKkL8RXvjP— Swedish Crime Tracker (@CrimeSwedish) January 13, 2020 Puţin timp mai târziu o altă explozie a avut loc în oraşul Uppsala, la circa 70 de kilometri nord de Stockholm. Nu se ştie deocamdată dacă există vreo legătură între cele două explozii. Deşi este considerată una din cele mai prospere ţări ale lumii, Suedia se confruntă cu o creştere a decalajelor sociale, iar în marile oraşe – şi din ce în ce mai mult şi în oraşele mai mici – bandele adesea implicate în traficul cu droguri au confruntări sângeroase. Kraftig explosion på Östermalm i centrala Stockholm i natt – port totalförstörd https://t.co/JUfV2ixxtx pic.twitter.com/buiQAbAwBT— Omni (@omni_red) January 13, 2020 Pe lângă incidentele armate care fac în fiecare an zeci de morţi şi răniţi, grupările rivale folosesc mai recent şi dispozitive explozive, grenade sau termosuri umplute cu substanţe explozive. În perioada ianuarie – octombrie 2019, geniştii suedezi au intervenit pentru 99 de explozii, număr dublu faţă de perioada similară a anului trecut, şi pentru dezamorsarea a 76 de dispozitive explozive.  
15:30
Consilierii municipali din Chişinău şi Bucureşti, uniți într-o şedinţă comună NewsIn
O ședință comună a Consiliilor municipale Chișinău şi București va avea loc miercuri, 15 ianuarie, la Chișinău. Anunțul a fost făcut astăzi, 13 ianuarie, de primarul capitalei, Ion Ceban. Într-o postare pe pagina sa de Facebook, edilul a scris că inițiativa constituie o premieră, iar în cadrul ședinței va fi aprobat Acordul de colaborare adițional la Protocolul de Înfrățire, încheiat între Primăria municipiului Chișinău și Primăria municipiului București. Înainte de şedinţă, angajaţii primăriei, dar şi colegii lor de la Bucureşti, vor depune flori la bustul lui Mihai Eminescu cu ocazia împlinirii a 170 de ani de la nașterea poetului.
15:30
VIDEO | În ajun de sfântul Vasile, fanfara Poliției de Frontieră i-a surprins cu o urare pe vameșii ucraineni NewsIn
În ajun de sfântul Vasile, fanfara Poliției de Frontieră i-a surprins cu o urare pe vameșii ucraineni. Evenimentul a avut loc la punctul de trecere comun Palanca, astăzi, 13 ianuarie.  „Astăzi, când sărbătorim ajunul sf. Vasile (Anul Nou pe stil vechi), fanfara Poliţiei de Frontieră a readus obiceiurile frumoase ale neamului nostru, dar și ale vecinilor din Ucraina”, se anunță într-o postare de pe Facebook. Potrivit Poliției de Frontieră, grănicierii moldoveni i-au surprins pe vameșii ucraineni cu o urare în limba ucraineană.
15:10
Două microbuze cu pasageri s-au ciocnit, la Hîncești NewsIn
Cel puțin patru persoane au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale, după ce două microbuze de rută au fost implicate într-un accident rutier. Cazul a avut loc astăzi în orașul Hîncești. Potrivit poliției locale este vorba despre două microbuze de model Mercedes de pe rutele Cahul-Chișinău și Hîncești Logănești. Accidentul a avut loc după ce șoferul primului microbuz nu a ținut cont de distanța dintre automobile, când la o trecere pentru pietoni, din Hîncești, a lovit din spate pe cel de-al doilea microbuz. În urma impactului, patru persoane au fost transportate la spital pentru a le fi acordate îngrijiri medicale. Oamenii legii cercetează cazul pentru a stabili toate circumstanțele producerii accidentului.       sursa: deschide.md
15:00
Sergiu Litvinenco îl îndeamnă pe Igor Dodon să se apuce de lucru NewsIn
Deputatul Partidului Acțiune și Solidaritate, Sergiu Litvinenco, îl îndeamnă pe președintele Igor Dodon să revină din vacanță și să se apuce de lucru. Deputatul se arată indignat de numărul accidentelor rutiere din ultima perioadă, transmite stiri.md. "Știrile matinale redau un lucru trist – trei pietoni au decedat în mai puțin de 24 ore! Sunt conducător auto și este dificil să te pronunți asupra unor accidente rutiere. De aceea și se numesc „accidente”. Dar problema este de altă natură. În perioada exercitării mandatului Guvernului condus de Maia Sandu, președintele Igor Dodon reacționa emotiv la orice accident în trafic. În special cele comise de persoane aflate sub influența băuturilor alcoolice. De parcă Maia Sandu personal ar fi vinovată de asta. Acum același președinte Igor Dodon tace! Apoi ce, domnule președinte Igor Dodon? Poate e timpul să lăsați schiatul și vă apucați de lucru? Că doar visele sunt deja împlinite… Mai convocați câte o ședință a Consiliului Suprem de Securitate, mai chemați ministrul de interne la raport pe problema securității circulației rutiere, mai gândiți-vă poate la modificarea legislației! Doar situația este foarte gravă!", a scris deputatul pe pagina sa de Facebook. Amintim că președintele a plecat în vacanță la munte cu familia sa și a postat pe Facebook imagini în care apare schiind.
15:00
UE și BERD vor oferi susținere întreprinderilor din Republica Moldova NewsIn
Uniunea Europeană şi BERD intenţionează să sporească sprijinul pentru întreprinderile mici şi mijlocii (IMM) din ţările Parteneriatului Estic, inclusiv Moldova, cu ajutorul unor noi finanţări. Potrivit agenţiei Infotag cu referire la site-ul Vecinătăţii Estice, BERD va acorda în acest scop împrumuturi de peste 250 mil. euro instituţiilor financiare locale pentru a creşte competitivitatea afacerilor, transmite stiri.md. Aceste credite vor ajuta IMM-urile să beneficieze de oportunităţile create prin Acordul de liber schimb aprofundat şi cuprinzător (DCFTA). La rândul său, UE va acorda granturi de 67,6 mil. euro pentru a sprijini aceste investiţii prin asistenţă tehnică, care va spori gradul de informare despre tehnologiile ecologice cu un potenţial ridicat de piaţă şi va încuraja sub-debitorii să le implementeze prin acordarea unor stimulente pentru investiţii. De asemenea, UE sprijină finanţarea în moneda locală. Potrivit directorului general al Comisiei Europene pentru Politica Europeană de Vecinătate şi Negocieri pentru Extindere, Christian Danielsson „UE este mândră să sprijine IMM-urile prin Parteneriatul Estic, apropiind regiunea de Uniunea Europeană prin oportunităţi comerciale, oferind acces la finanţare în moneda locală şi atingând progrese pe agenda verde cu ţările partenere”. Linia de credit EU4Business-BERD este deja disponibilă în Moldova, Georgia şi Ucraina, care au semnat DCFTA. Cu ajutorul acesteia, de finanţare au beneficiat deja peste 250 de întreprinderi.
15:00
Doi soldaţi americani au fost găsiţi MORŢI într-o bază aeriană din Germania NewsIn
Doi soldaţi americani au fost găsiţi morţi la o bază aeriană situată în landul Renania-Palatinat, din vestul Germaniei, a anunţat luni unitatea militară, adăugând că motivele deceselor nu sunt deocamdată cunoscute, transmite AFP, potrivit agerpres. Cei doi soldaţi, cu vârste de 20 de ani, au fost găsiţi decedaţi joi la finalul după-amiezii într-un dormitor comun din baza aeriană de la Spangdahlem. Autorităţile au deschis o anchetă în acest caz. ”Este dificil să pierdem membri importanţi ai echipei noastre”, a reacţionat colonelul David Epperson pe website-ul bazei militare, prezentând condoleanţe familiilor victimelor. Baza militară Spangdahlem, ce are în jur de 4.000 de soldaţi, găzduieşte în special Escadrila 52 vânătoare a Forţelor Aeriene ale SUA. Cei doi soldaţi se ocupau de mentenanţa avioanelor. Germania găzduieşte pe teritoriul său 20 de baze militare americane.
