Focuri de armă, la Bălți. Un căpitan de la carabinieri a împușcat mortal un tânăr

Drama ”Joker”, regizată de Todd Phillips, a primit cele mai multe nominalizări pentru cea de-a 92-a gală a premiilor Oscar, acordate de Academia americană de film pe 9 februarie. ”Joker” a primit 11 nominalizări la Oscar, inclusiv la categoriile ”cel mai bun film”, ”cel mai bun regizor” şi ”cel mai bun actor în rol principal” (Joaquin Phoenix). Lungmetrajul este urmat de ”The Irishman” (r. Martin Scorsese), ”Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” (r. Quentin Tarantino) şi de ”1917” (r. Sam Mendes), cu câte zece selecţii fiecare. Acestea, alături de “Ford v Ferrari”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story” şi “Parasite” concurează la categoria „cel mai bun film”. Nominalizările au fost alese de specialişti în fiecare domeniu, iar câştigătorii vor fi votaţi de membrii Academiei. Gala de anul acesta a premiilor acordate de Academia americană de film va avea loc, pentru a treia oară, fără o gazdă. Organizatorii şi producătorii evenimentului au transmis că pe scenă vor urca numeroase staruri care vor prezenta şi înmâna trofee. Anul trecut, „Green Book” a primit trofee la categoriile „cel mai bun film”, „cel mai bun actor în rol secundar” (Mahershala Ali) şi „cel mai bun scenariu original” (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly). „Roma” al lui Alfonso Cuarón a fost premiat pentru regie, imagine şi film în limbă străină (toate trei revenind cineastului mexican). „Bohemian Rhapsody” a primit cele mai multe trofee - 4 - pentru „cel mai bun actor în rol principal” (Rami Malek), „cel mai bun montaj”, „cel mai bun mixaj de sunet” şi „cel mai bun montaj de sunet”. Lista completă a nominalizărilor pentru cea de-a 92-a gală a premiilor Oscar: Cel mai bun film: “Ford v Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” “Marriage Story” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Parasite” Cel mai bun regizor: Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Cea mai bună actriţă: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” Renee Zellweger, “Judy” Cel mai bun actor: Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johannson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Cel mai bun scenariu original: “Knives Out”, Rian Johnson “Marriage Story”, Noah Baumbach “1917”, Sam Mendes şi Krysty Wilson-Cairns “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”, Quentin Tarantino “Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: “The Irishman”, Steven Zaillian “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi “Joker”, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver “Just Mercy”, Destin Daniel Cretton şi Andrew Lanham “Little Women”, Greta Gerwig “The Two Popes”, Anthony McCarten Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: “Corpus Christi” (Polonia), Jan Komasa “Honeyland” (Macedonia de Nord), Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov “Les Miserables” (Franţa), Ladj Ly “Dolor y gloria” (Spania), Pedro Almodovar “Parasite” (Coreea de Sud), Bong Joon Ho Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, Dean DeBlois “I Lost My Body”, Jeremy Clapin “Klaus”, Sergio Pablos “Missing Link”, Chris Butler “Toy Story 4”, Josh Cooley Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: “American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar “The Cave,” Feras Fayyad “The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa “For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts “Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov Cea mai bună imagine: “The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto “Joker,” Lawrence Sher “The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke “1917,” Roger Deakins “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson Cel mai bun montaj: “Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland “The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker “Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles “Joker,” Jeff Groth “Parasite,” Jinmo Yang Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: “Ad Astra” “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray “1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman “Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: “Avengers Endgame” “The Irishman” “1917” “The Lion King” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Machiaj şi coafură: “Bombshell” “Joker” “Judy” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Cele mai bune costume: ”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson “Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo “Joker,” Mark Bridges “Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips Cântec original: “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” - “Toy Story 4” “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” - “Rocketman” “I’m Standing With You” - “Breakthrough” “Into the Unknown” - “Frozen 2” “Stand Up” - “Harriet” Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: “Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir “Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat “Marriage Story,”Randy Newman “1917,” Thomas Newman “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams Design de producţie: “The Irishman,” Bob Shaw şi Regina Graves “Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent şi Nora Sopkova “1917,” Dennis Gassner şi Lee Sandales “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling şi Nancy Haigh “Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun şi Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram şi Cho Hee Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: “Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur “Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat “The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry “Saria,” Bryan Buckley “A Sister,” Delphine Girard Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: “Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva “Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry “Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan “Memorable,” Bruno Collet “Sister,” Siqi Song Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: ”In the Absence” “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger “Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix