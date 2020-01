Cursul valutar oficial la 11.01.2020

14:30

One of the two men who are suspected of beating to death Dumitru Jomir from Costești on New Year’s Eve has been in the attention of the police for over two years. In a news conference on January 10, Minister of the Interior Pavel Voicu said that six criminal cases were started against this in 2017-2019: five over theft and one over hooliganism. Also, the 21-year-old man was involv