Igor Dodon: În februarie urmează să fie ratificat acordul privind împrumutul din Rusia

17:20

The former forester of the Călărași Forestry Company Svetlana Cataraga said a number of illegalities were committed after Ștefan Deleanu was named as director in her place. She considers she was fired illegally and was obliged to leave the employer-rented accommodation.In a news conference at IPN, Svetlana Cataraga said that after Ștefan Deleanu took over in October 2017, she was unjus