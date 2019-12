Tragedie la Ialoveni: O fetiță de 9 ani, lovită mortal de un camion

19:10

Parliament Speaker Zinaida Greceanii, together with President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Ion Chicu, attended the opening of the Dialog Pro-Business business forum, which brought together entrepreneurs from all over the country. • • In a welcoming speech to the forum participants, Zinaida Greceanii noted that the business environment was the basis for the Republic of Moldova development, and the state should pay special attention and constant support to this sector. The dialogue initiative bet...