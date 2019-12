Cursul valutar oficial la 17.12.2019

11:00

A freight train running on the Basarabeasca-Etulia route started to burn near Vulcănești town of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia. It was pulling 54 railcars loaded with grains, IPN reports.Two firefighting teams travelled to the scene and swiftly localized the fire. No one was hurt. However, 30% of the locomotive and the engine section were damaged. The railcars weren&rsquo