Cursul valutar oficial la 06.12.2019

08:00

Andrei Năstase, leader of the PDA party and former Minister of the Interior, says he intends to sue President Igor Dodon for slander. The politician says he will take Igor Dodon to court for his recent statements alleging that Nastase, during his MoI tenure, tried to take over contraband schemes and took bribes. The PDA leader says he is an incorruptible man, while Igor Dodon’s sta