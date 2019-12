Ceban, către șefii direcțiilor municipale: De la 20 la 100 de mii de euro pentru rezolvarea unor întrebări. O să vă declar organelor de drept

08:20

In early December, the Moldovan leu will depreciate against major currencies, according to the official exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Moldova. • On Monday, the euro will cost 19 lei 23 bans - four bans more expensive than on Friday and the weekend. At the same time, the US dollar will rise in price by five bans - up to 17 lei 49 bans. The Romanian leu and Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 4 lei 2 bans and, accordingly, 73 bans. The exchange rate of the Russian ruble will remain uncha...