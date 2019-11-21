Metoda prin care casele de pariuri detectează jucătorii cu probleme

Casele de pariuri din Marea Britanie folosesc, mai nou, inteligenţa artificială pentru a detecta jucătorii cu probleme. Aproape un sfert din aparatele de joc existente în această ţară au fost dotate cu un aşa-zis „sistem anonim”, care urmărește comportamentul jucătorilor şi îi avertizează pe angajaţii caselor de pariuri că trebuie să intervină. Prin această metodă inventivă, autorităţile speră să reducă dependenţa oamenilor faţă de aparatele de joc. Casele de pariuri au profitat întotdeauna de cea mai nouă tehnologie pentru a genera profituri. Dar acum vor să tragă un semnal de alarmă pentru jucătorii împătimiţi. Sistemul pus la cale de către inginerii englezi este conceput să blocheze maşinăria timp de 30 de secunde în cazul în care detectează un comportament excesiv din partea utilizatorului. Vicky Knight, Compliance Manager JenningsBet: „S-ar putea să nu arăţi niciun semn de stres în faţa maşinii, dar algoritmii vor detecta acest lucru după modul în care joci, luând în calcul numeroşi factori cum ar fi timpul petrecut, de câte ori ai pierdut, cât de haotic ai jucat, ceea ce indică faptul că eşti afectat de jocurile de noroc. Apoi pe ecran va apărea un mesaj care îţi va spune că trebuie să iei o pauză şi totodată va alerta un membru al staff-ului care va veni să poate o discuţie cu tine.” În Marea Britanie există 34.000 de aparate de joc, care scot un profit anual de 1 miliard şi jumătate de lire sterline. Aproape 2 la sută din populaţie joacă zilnic la casele de pariuri, dintre jumătate recunosc că nu se mai pot control atunci când intră în acest mediu. Acest bărbat este unul dintre ei. Recunoaşte că a fost dependent mult timp de jocurile de noroc, acum face campanii pentru a-i ajuta pe ceilalți. Tony Franklin, Gambling Harm Campaigner: „Cred că există şi alte măsuri pe care le-am putea face şi pe care trebuie să le analizăm. Cred că miza ar putea fi redusă şi mai mult, până la o liră. Cred că timpii în care cifrele se învârt, ciclul între o rotaţie şi alta, în prezent, de două secunde, ar putea fi extins, astfel încât să fie 20 de secunde. Apoi alte lucruri pe care le mai putem face în această campanie este să cerem înlocuirea tonomatelor cu unele de tip bancomat, care să se blocheze.” Într-un studiu publicat în luna septembrie de autorităţile care gestionează sălile de jocuri din Norvegia, acestea au ajuns la concluzia că o pauză de 90 de secunde ar putea reduce comportamentul problematic al utilizatorilor de aparate de joc. Potrivit aceloraşi cercetri, pauză nu a cauzat „niciun efect semnificativ” asupra sumei de bani băgate în acea maşinărie.

7 ani de închisoare pentru că a înşelat 10 moldoveni, pe care i-a chemat la muncă la Moscova NewsIn
O moldoveancă a fost condamnată la 7 ani de înschisoare pentru că a exploatat 10 cetățeni ai Moldovei, pe care i-a chemat la muncă la construcţii în Moscova. Potrivit unui comunicat al procuraturii generale, aceasta i-a recrutat și exploatat prin muncă în perioada aprilie-decembrie 2013, cu promisiunea că vor avea un salariu bine plătit, mai bun decât media pe piața de muncă în construcții, la Moscova, în acea perioadă. Însă, deși volumul de muncă convenit fusese executat de către muncitori, salariul promis nu le-a fost oferit. Aceştia au primit doar anumite sume pentru mâncare. În lipsa banilor, muncitorii nu puteau reveni acasă, iar așa cum nu lucrau declarat, nu puteau reclama autorităților rusești această încălcare a drepturilor lor. În cazul părinților cu copii minori, aceștia erau nevoiți să strângă fier uzat, pe care-l vindeau ca să poată să-și cumpere de-ale gurii. În schimb, inculpata călătorea frecvent în Moldova, iar feciorului i-a cumpărat un autoturism de model Mercedes. Pe de altă parte, conducătorii companiei locale declarau că i-au dat acesteia banii pentru achitarea salariilor muncitorilor. Când muncitorii au început să-i ceară socoteală, inculpata a recurs la amenințări, inclusiv cu moartea fiicei care se afla în Moldova a unei muncitoare care-și cerea drepturile. Mai mult, concubinul acesteia agresa fizic și psihologic angajaţii. Restanțe salariale au constituit între 25.000 și 250.000 ruble rusești – în funcție de durata și volumul de muncă. La solicitarea procurorilor PCCOCS, instanța de judecată a dispus încasarea prejudiciilor victimelor și a condamnat-o pe inculpată la pedeapsa cu închisoarea pentru un termen de 7 ani și 3 luni, cu interdicția pentru o perioadă de 3 ani ca aceasta să aibă activitate legată de plecările peste hotare.  
Creştinii ortodocşi de stil vechi îi sărbătoresc pe Sfinţii Arhangheli Mihail şi Gavriil NewsIn
Peste 100 de mii de moldoveni îşi sărbătoresc, astăzi, onomastica, în ziua Sfinţilor Arhangheli Mihail şi Gavriil, pe stil vechi. În acelaşi timp, în peste 200 de localităţi este sărbătorit hramul. Îngerii Mihail şi Gavriil sunt consideraţi de creştinii ortodocşi ocrotitori şi călăuze ale sufletelor spre Rai. În viziunea biblică, Arhanghelul Gavriil a fost trimis la Fecioara Maria să-i aducă vestea despre naşterea lui Iisus. Iar Arhanghelul Mihail este considerat voievodul oştilor cereşti. În popor se spune că el poartă cheile Raiului. Potrivit calendarului popular, în perioada dintre sărbătoarea celor doi Arhangheli şi Crăciun sunt câteva zile succesive de vreme frumoasă, numite “vara iernii”. Creştinii ortodocşi merg în această zi la biserică şi, conform tradiţiei, fiecare trebuie să aprindă câte o lumânare care îi va fi "lumina de veci" în lumea de apoi. Potrivit statisticilor, în Moldova peste 70 de mii de bărbaţi poartă numele Mihail, aproape 7500 - Mihai, mai bine de 5500 - Gabriel, 867 - Gavril, iar 81 poartă prenumele Gavriil. Aproape 15 mii de moldovence se numesc Mihaela şi alte peste 8600 - Gabriela. Totodată, 36 de persoane au fost numite Gabi, iar o singură fată poartă numele Miha.    
Accident în raionul Hînceşti. Un camion s-a răsturnat lângă satul Buţeni NewsIn
Accident în raionul Hînceşti. Un camion s-a răsturnat, aseară, lângă satul Buţeni. Din cauza ceţii, vehicolul nu a a făcut faţă într-o curbă şi s-a inversat. Şoferul a declarat că accidentul s-a produs din cauza că marfa ar fi fost încărcată necorespunzător. În plus, pe traseu era ceaţă. Camion transporta fulgi din plastic. În cabină se aflat doar şoferul, care nu a avut de suferit.
Premiile Grammy 2020. Femeile domină lista nominalizărilor NewsIn
Premiile Grammy 2020. Premiile Grammy ajung la ediţia 62 în 2020, iar această gală va avea loc pe 26 ianuarie. Va fi transmisă de CBS, iar gazdă va fi Alicia Keys, ca şi anul trecut. Lista nominalizărilor a fost anunțată miercuri, la Los Angeles, și este dominată de femei. Marea surpriză a acestei liste de artişti este Lizzo, care a obţinut cele mai multe nominalizări, 8 în total. Artista a apărut la categorii ca „Cel mai bun artist nou”, „Albumul anului” şi „Înregistrarea anului”. Billie Eilish şi Lil Nas X au fost de asemenea apreciaţi, fiecare cu câte 6 nominalizări, urmaţi de Ariana Grande, cu 5. Iată categoriile şi artiştii nominalizaţi la cele mai importante categorii: Cea mai bună înregistrare: Hey, Ma — Bon Iver Bad Guy — Billie Eilish 7 Rings — Ariana Grande Hard Place — H.E.R. Talk — Khalid Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Truth Hurts — Lizzo Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee Cel mai bun album: I, I — Bon Iver Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande I Used To Know Her — H.E.R. 7 — Lil Nas X Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend Cea mai bună melodie: Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga) Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.) Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift) Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey) Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi) Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo) Cel mai bun artist nou: Black Pumas Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Lizzo Maggie Rogers Rosalía Tank And The Bangas Yola Cea mai bună reprezentaţie pop solo: Spirit — Beyoncé Bad Guy — Billie Eilish 7 Rings — Ariana Grande Truth Hurts — Lizzo You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift Cel mai bun album pop vocal: The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran Lover — Taylor Swift Cea mai bună înregistrare dance: Linked — Bonobo Got To Keep On — The Chemical Brothers Piece Of Your Heart — Meduza Featuring Goodboys Underwater — RÜFÜS DU SOL Midnight Hour — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Cel mai bun album rock: Amo — Bring Me The Horizon Social Cues — Cage The Elephant In The End — The Cranberries Trauma — I Prevail Feral Roots — Rival Sons Cea mai bună reprezentaţie R&B: Love Again — Daniel Ceasar & Brandy Could’ve Been — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye Come Home — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000 Cel mai bun album rap: Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville Championships — Meek Mill I Am > I Was — 21 Savage Igor — Tyler, The Creator The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae Cea mai bună melodie country: Bring My Flowers Now — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde) It All Comes Ouţ In The Wash — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Roşe, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) Some Of It — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church) Speechless — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay) Cel mai bun album jazz vocal: Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn Alone Together — Catherine Russell 12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band Cel mai bun album gospel: Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore Settle Here — William Murphy Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans Cel mai bun album de rock latin, urban sau alternativ: X 100PRE — Bad Bunny Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny Indestructible — Flor De Toloache Almadura — iLe El Mal Querer — Rosalía Cel mai bun album Americana: Years To Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’ Tales Of America — J.S. Ondara Walk Through Fire — Yola Cel mai bun album Spoken Word: Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers Becoming — Michelle Obama I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years Aş A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis Mr. Know-It-All — Jon Waters Sekou Andrews & The Strâng Theory — Sekou Andrews & The Strâng Theory Cea mai bună piesă compusă pentru media vizuală: The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4 Girl In The Movies — Dolly Parţon & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parţon), Track from: Dumplin’ I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born Spirit — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King Suspirium — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria Cea mai bună muzică de film: Homecoming — Beyoncé Remember My Name — David Crosby Birth Of The Cool — (Miles Davis) Shangri-La — (Various Artists) Animă — Thom Yorke
Dmitrii Kozak a recunoscut că Alianţa PSRM-ACUM a fost creată în iunie, la propunerea lui NewsIn
Vicepremierul rus Dmitrii Kozak a recunoscut că Alianţa PSRM-ACUM a fost creată în iunie, la propunerea lui. Declaraţia a fost făcută, marţi, în cadrul unui briefing la Moscova, după negocierile moldo-ruse. "A fost o situație când trebuia urgent să se ia o decizie pentru a depăși criza politică profundă din Republica Moldova. Am propus o opțiune de soluționare, atunci când a fost creată o coaliție pentru decriminalizarea ţării, pentru a crea condiții pentru alegerile noi. Am înțeles că o astfel de coaliție nu poate fi durabilă. Mă mir chiar că aceasta s-a menţinut aproape șase luni și am lucrat împreună", a declarat Dmitrii Kozak. Vicepremierul rus s-a pronunţat împotriva alegerilor parlamentare anticipate, care potrivit lui "au obosit alegătorii moldoveni". În acelaşi timp, Kozak a salutat instituirea noului guvern. Potrivit lui, noul guvern "demonstrează o dorinţă sinceră de a restabili colaborarea cu Rusia". "A apărut un Guvern care nu va discuta despre prioritățile politicii externe, ci va lucra în direcţia dezvoltării economice şi polirice. Ei intenționează să continue reformele care au fost concepute anterior și care sunt, în opinia lor, necesare pentru poporul moldoveenesc. Nu s-a întâmplat nimic groaznic, nu am tras nicio sfoară - nici noi, şi, sperăm, nici partenerii noștri europeni și americani. Aceasta este alegerea suverană a Republicii Moldova", a mai spus Kozak.       sursa: publika.md    
Haos în Cupa Davis: Meciuri care se temină mult după miezul nopţii. SUA - Italia s-a încheiat la ora locală 04.04 NewsIn
Noul format al Cupei Davis le dă bătăi de cap organizatorilor de la Caja Magica din Madrid, meciurile ajungând să se dispute mult după miezul nopţii, o problemă atât pentru jucători, cât şi pentru public, informează Reuters. În ficare zi, la Caja Magica au fost programate şase întâlniri pe trei terenuri. Fiecare întâlnire, jucată pe un teren, se dispută în trei meciuri, două de simplu şi una de dublu, fiecare după sistemul cel mai bun din trei seturi. Marţi, partidele s-au încheiat... miercuri, puţin înainte de ora locală 02.00 (ora 03.00, ora României), când Spania a învins Rusia. Trecută în programul de miercuri, întâlnirea SUA - Italia, scor 2-1, s-a încheiat după ora locală 04.00. Niciuna dintre aceste echipe nu va trece în sferturi. Dublul Sam Querrey/Jack Sock - Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini, scor 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4, a început joi, de la ora locală 01.25 şi s-a încheiat la ora locală 4.04, aproape de meciul istoric dintre Lleyton Hewitt şi Marcos Banghdatis de la ediţia din 2008 al Australian Open, partida care s-a terminat cel mai târziu din toate timpurile, la 04.34. "Sunt obosit, cu siguranţă", a declarat tenismenul italian Fabio Fognini. "Nici nu ştiu unde suntem, ce oră e, ce zi e", a afirmat căptanul nejucător al SUA, Mardy Fish. Începută miercuri, la ora 11.00, întâlnirea Marea Britanie - Olanda a durat opt ore şi trei sferturi. Andy Murray a avut nevoie de aproape trei ore pentru a-l învinge pe Tallon Griekspoor, înainte ca Dan Evans să piardă în faţa lui Robin Haase, tot în trei seturi. Jamie Murray şi Neal Skupski i-au întrecut pe Wesley Koolhof şi Jean-Julien Rojer, 6-4 7-6 (6), iar britanicii au câştigat cu 2-1. Ediţia din 2019 a Cupei Davis, cu 18 echipe într-un turneu final (şase grupe de trei) disputat într-o săptămână, într-un oraş, este prima care înlocuieşte formatul de până în 2018, cu partide pe terenul uneia dintre formaţii, la fiecare întâlnire. După ziua de miercuri, Spania şi Australia s-au calificat în sferturi. Spaniolii au câştigat Grupa B cu două victorii, împotriva Rusiei şi Croaţiei, iar Australia, Grupa D, tot cu două victorii, obţinute în faţa Belgiei şi Columbiei. Deţinătoarea trofeului, Croaţia, a fost eliminată, după ce a pierdut întâlnirile cu Spania şi Rusia.
Igor Dodon: Dacă-l ascultau pe Plahotniuc, PDM nu vota împotriva Guvernului Sandu NewsIn
Președintele Republicii Moldova, Igor Dodon, susține că, dacă depindea de fostul lider al Partidului Democrat Vladimir Plahotniuc, deputații democrați nu votau pentru demisia Guvernului Sandu și pentru învestirea Guvernului Chicu. „Plahotniuc ar fi promis celor care îi asigură securitatea că va face tot posibilul ca Guvernul Sandu să se mențină”, a explicat acesta. „Eu nu cred că Plahotniuc este în România, eu cred că este în Statele Unite ale Americii. A promis, probabil, celor care încă îi asigură securitatea că va face tot posibilul ca Guvernul Sandu să se păstreze, că nu va fi demis și că va exista în continuare o influență a celor din altă parte. Eu consider că aceasta este încă o confirmare că fracțiunea PDM, de fapt, a ținut cont de interesele proprii, nu de ceea ce îi spune Plahotniuc. Pentru democrați alegeri parlamentare anticipate ar fi fost un scenariu prost pentru că în cazul acesta democrații, din 30 câți sunt în Parlament, dacă erau 10-12 deputați, dar în genere puteau să nu treacă pentru că au nevoie de timp ca să-și reformeze partidul”, a declarat șeful statul, potrivit IPN, într-o ediție specială la Moldova 1. Totodată, Igor Dodon spune că dacă Vladimir Plahotniuc revine în țară, va fi arestat, pentru că există dosare penale deschise, pentru că aceasta este poziția Centrului Național Anticorupție și pentru că fostul lider PDM este dat în căutare internațională. „De aceea, Plahotniuc se poate întoarce în țară doar în cătușe, alte variante nu sunt pentru încălcările care au fost comise. Eu cred că acest lucru se va întâmpla mai devreme sau mai târziu. Eu aș dori cât mai repede, în următoarele săptămâni-luni, dar aceasta depinde cum va fi conlucrarea cu partenerii străini, depinde cât de repede ne mișcăm cu procurorul general”, a conchis președintele.
Accident bizar. Șoferul unui camion a pierdut controlul volanului și a intrat într-o casă NewsIn
În New York, şoferul unui camion care transporta alimente a început ziua cu stângul. Bărbatul a pierdut controlul volanului şi a intrat într-o casă.  În interior se aflau în acel moment toţi locatarii, dar, din fericire, nimeni nu a fost rănit. Aşa cum se vede în imaginile filmate din elicopter, vehiculul s-a lovit de colţul imobilului şi a rămas blocat. Scos cu dificultate, conducătorul auto a fost dus la spital, dar potrivit medicilor, rănile nu îi pun viaţa în pericol. Va trebui însă să le dea explicaţii poliţiştilor imediat ce va fi externat, pentru că momentan nu se cunosc cauzele exacte ale accidentului.
Studiu: Zgomotul alb îmbunătățește auzul NewsIn
Zgomotele pot fi bune sau rele – și chiar un mediu liniștit nu are același efect ca zgomotul alb. Cu un fundal de zgomot continuu alb, auzul sunetelor pure devine și mai precis, după cum au arătat cercetătorii de la Universitatea din Basel într-un studiu publicat în Cell Reports. Descoperirile lor ar putea fi aplicate la dezvoltarea ulterioară a implanturilor cohleare. În ciuda importanței auzului în comunicarea umană, încă înțelegem foarte puțin din modul în care sunt percepute semnalele acustice și modul în care acestea sunt procesate pentru a ne permite să le „auzim”. Un lucru este clar însă, spun cercetătorii: cu cât putem distinge mai exact tiparele sunetului, cu atât auzul nostru este mai bun. Dar cum reușește creierul să distingă informațiile relevante și mai puțin relevante – mai ales într-un mediu cu zgomot de fond? Explorarea „creierului auditiv” Cercetătorii conduși de prof. Dr. Tania Rinaldi Barkat de la Departamentul de Biomedicină de la Universitatea din Basel au investigat fundamentul neuronal al percepției sunetului și deosebirii sunetului într-un mediu sonor provocator. Accentul a fost pus pe cercetarea cortexului auditiv – „creierul auditiv”, adică zona creierului care procesează stimuli acustici. Tiparele de activitate rezultate decurg din măsurători la un creier de șoarece. După cum se știe, distincția dintre sunete devine mai dificilă cu cât sunt mai aproape pe spectrul frecvențelor. Inițial, cercetătorii au presupus că zgomotul suplimentar ar putea îngreuna o astfel de sarcină auditivă. Cu toate acestea, s-a observat contrariul: Echipa a fost capabilă să demonstreze că de fapt capacitatea creierului de a distinge diferențele subtile de ton s-a îmbunătățit atunci când s-a adăugat zgomot alb. Comparativ cu un mediu liniștit, zgomotul alb a facilitat astfel percepția auditivă. Zgomotul reduce activitatea neuronală Datele grupului de cercetare au arătat că zgomotul alb a inhibat în mod semnificativ activitatea celulelor nervoase din cortexul auditiv. Paradoxal, această suprimare a excitației neuronale a dus la o percepție mai precisă a tonurilor pure. „Am descoperit că mai puțină suprapunere a avut loc între populațiile de neuroni în timpul a două reprezentări separate ale tonului”, explică profesorul Tania Barkat. Ca urmare, reducerea generală a activității neuronale a produs o reprezentare a tonului mai distinctă.   Pentru a confirma că, de fapt, cortexul auditiv și nu o altă zonă a creierului a fost responsabil pentru schimbarea percepției sunetului, cercetătorii au folosit tehnica optogenetică controlată de lumină. Descoperirile lor ar putea fi utilizate pentru a îmbunătăți percepția auditivă în situațiile în care sunetele sunt greu de diferențiat. Potrivit lui Barkat, este posibil ca implanturile cohleare să poată fi stimulate cu un efect similar cu zgomotul alb, pentru a îmbunătăți rezoluția de frecvență și deci rezultatul auditiv al utilizatorilor lor.  
VIDEO | Momentul în care un TIR derapează și trece milimetric pe lângă oameni NewsIn
Un accident spectaculos a fost filmat pe o autostradă din Statele Unite.  În imagini vedem cum doi poliţişti ajută o femeie să schimbe un cauciuc la maşină, iar un vehicul de mare tonaj se răstoarnă și  ajunge milimetric lângă ei. Cei trei au scăpat teferi. Carosabilul era acoperit cu gheaţă, iar şoferul, care circulă cu viteză, a pierdut controlul asupra volanului. Omul a avut noroc şi s-a ales doar cu câteva zgârieturi. Autorităţile descriu totul drept un “miracol pe gheaţă” şi le reamintesc conducătorilor auto să circule cu mare atenţie când e o astfel de vreme.
Echipele calificate la Euro-2020; România va lupta pentru un loc la CE din play-off-ul Ligii Naţiunilor NewsIn
Echipele calificate la Euro-2020, după încheierea meciurilor din preliminarii de marţi. România va lupta pentru un loc la CE din play-off-ul Ligii Naţiunilor. Cele 20 de echipe calificate din preliminarii sunt: Anglia, Belgia, Spania, Finlanda, Franţa, Italia, Polonia, Cehia, Rusia, Suedia, Turcia, Ucraina, Germania, Croaţia, Austria, Olanda, Portugalia, Elveţia, Danemarca, Ţara Galilor. Tragerea la sorţi a grupelor turneului final se va desfăşura la Bucureşti, la 30 noiembrie. Celelalte patru locuri vor fi ocupate după play-off-ul Ligii Naţiunilor din martie 2020 pentru care luptă: Islanda, Bosnia-Herţegovina, Slovacia, Irlanda, Irlanda de Nord, Scoţia, Norvegia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Israël, Ungaria, România, Georgia, Macedonia de Nord, Kosovo, Belarus. Tragerea la sorţi pentru baraj va avea loc vineri.
Mister în jurul unor pachete de bani găsite de locuitorii unui sat din UK NewsIn
Mai mulți localnici dintr-un sat din Marea Britanie au găsit şi predat poliţiei 13 legături cu câte 2.000 de lire sterline, autoritățile făcând public cazul pentru a putea afla proveniența acestora. Informaţii despre o serie ciudată de evenimente din satul Blackhall Colliery, situat în comitatul Durham, au circulat doar sub forma unor zvonuri cu privire la faptul că au fost găsite sume de bani. Până la publicarea, luni, a unui mesaj pe contul de Facebook al poliţiei din Durham, se pare că nimeni nu a ştiut că un donator anonim a lăsat în mod repetat în locuri publice legături conţinând câte douăzeci de bancnote de o sută de lire sterline, scrie Agerpres. Faptele s-au petrecut în mod repetat începând din 2014, însă ultima oară, luni, poliţia a făcut publice informaţiile în încercarea de a afla cine se află în spatele acestor gesturi generoase. Autorităţile au contactat banca locală şi oficiul poştal şi au încercat să dea de urma persoanei care a lăsat banii în spaţii publice după amprente, însă fără succes. ″Am venit chiar cu teoria că ar putea fi un câştigător la loterie, care s-a hotărât să ofere ceva înapoi comunităţii, dar adevărul este că încă nu ştim″⁣, a declarat detectivul de poliţie John Forster. ″Sper că făcând public acest lucru putem obţine nişte răspunsuri″⁣, a mai spus responsabilul, adăugând că nu crede că aceste acţiuni sunt asociate unor activităţi ilegale ″deoarece oamenii din acest domeniu sunt foarte atenţi cu banii lor″⁣. Treisprezece persoane care au găsit până în prezent astfel de legături cu bani le-au predat poliţiei. Dacă nu sunt revendicate, persoanele care le-au găsit le pot păstra, notează Press Association. O barmaniţă de la Hardwick Hotel, din localul cunoscut de localnici drept ″The Wick″⁣, a declarat: ″Este un Robin Hood modern? Răufăcătorii nu îşi dau banii″⁣. Un consumator din local, care a refuzat să-şi dezvăluie numele, a spus: ″Comunitatea este foarte apropiată aici, iar dacă cineva găseşte 2.000 de lire pe stradă te aştepţi să vină la ‘The Wick’ şi să spună: ‘toată lumea poate primi o bere’. E genul de loc în care dacă cineva are 2.000 de lire în plus toată lumea ar afla″⁣.
Pe fondul poluării, un bar de oxigen le vinde locuitorilor din Delhi aer curat NewsIn
Într-o perioadă în care poluarea aerului din Delhi a ajuns la niveluri periculoase, un bar de oxigen din capitala indiană oferă clienților ocazia să inspire de oxigen aromat, purificat, contra cost. În ultima săptămână, Delhi a cunoscut o criză a ceea ce înseamnă sănătate publică, autoritățile declarând de două ori stare de urgență din cauza poluării și închiderea școlilor, în timp ce sfătuiau bătrânii și pe cei cu copii sugari să nu-și părăsească locuințele. Sâmbătă (16 noiembrie), Delhi a fost învăluit într-o nuanță de un galben pal, iar un indice oficial al calității aerului se situa între niveluri „foarte joase” până la „severe”. Un bar local – Oxy Pure, a venit cu o ofertă inedită – clienții pot inspira oxigenul infuzat cu uleiuri esențiale, cum ar fi lavandă și lemongrass, prin tuburi atașate la nas, cu o sesiune de 15 minute costând 5,68 dolari. Deci s-a ajuns la asta, undeva în lume cineva vinde aer. “Există un răspuns extraordinar la acest bar de oxigen din Delhi”, a spus proprietarul Ayavir Kumar, 26 de ani, care a deschis Oxy Pure în mai, adăugând că oxigenul purificat poate oferi oamenilor o pauză de la aerul toxic, oboseală, tulburări de somn și chiar depresie. “Primim 30-40 de oameni care vin să consume aer oxigenat în fiecare zi. De asemenea, furnizăm cutii portabile clienților care pot transporta aerul acolo unde doresc”, a adăugat el. Unii clienți, care suferă de efectele nocive ale poluării – mâncărimi ale ochilor, infecții ale nasului și gâtului – spun că nu sunt siguri dacă terapia a avut un efect mai degrabă psihologic, dar i-a făcut să se simtă reîmprospătați. Alți clienți au mai spus că terapia le energizează organismul, calmează nervii și ajută la somn. “Oamenii pot avea diferite motive … dar da, când poluarea ne sufocă literalmente, 15 minute de oxigen fac minuni”, a spus unul dintre clienții barului. Mulți locuitori ai orașului Delhi au fost stupefiați de conceptul barului, postând pe rețelele de socializare comentarii de genul: „Acest oraș a înnebunit oficial”. Medicii spun că a respira oxigen pentru o perioadă scurtă de timp, chiar și în concentrații mari, nu aduce niciun beneficiu, adăugând că vânzarea aerului în baruri pentru diverse beneficii nu se bazează pe nicio bază științifică. În condiții normale, aerul respirat de oameni conține doar aproximativ 20% oxigen. Nivelurile extrem de ridicate de oxigen pot fi de fapt dăunătoare, ele pot chiar să provoace leziuni pulmonare.   Delhi, un oraș cu o populație de 25 de milioane, a fost clasat printre cele mai poluate orașe din lume în ultimii ani.
Ţara Galilor s-a calificat la Euro-2020, după victoria cu Ungaria, scor 2-0 NewsIn
Reprezentativa Ţării Galilor s-a calificat la Euro-2020, în urma victoriei obţinută, marţi, pe teren propriu, în faţa Ungariei, scor 2-0. Ţara Galilor a ocupat locul 2, cu 14 puncte, în grupa E, unde Croaţia era deja calificată. În celălalt meci al grupei, Slovacia a învins Azerbaijdan, scor 2-0 şi a încheiat grupa pe locul 3. În grupa C, Germania a învins Irlanda de Nord, scor 6-1, iar Olanda a trecut de Estonia, scor 5-0. Germania a încheiat grupa pe primul loc, cu 21 de puncte, iar Olanda este a doua, cu 19 puncte, ambele fiind calificate la CE. În grupa G, Macedonia de Nord s-a impus cu Israel, scor 1-0, Letonia a trecut de Austria, scor 1-0, iar Polonia a învins Slovenia, scor 3-2. Polonia şi Austria au încheiat grupa pe primele două locuri, fiind calificate la CE-2020. În grupa I, Belgia a învins Cipru, scor 6-1, Rusia a trecut de San Marino, scor 5-0, iar Scoţia s-a impus cu Kazahstan, scor 3-1. Belgia şi Rusia, primele din grupa I, s-au calificat la Euro-2020.
NATO vrea să se extindă și în spațiu. Articolul 5 ar putea fi aplicat şi sateliţilor NewsIn
NATO îşi extinde “aria de acţiune” în spaţiul cosmic, care devine al cincilea domeniu operaţional, după sol, apă, aer şi mai recent ciberspaţiu, au indicat marţi surse citate de dpa. “Spaţiul este esenţial pentru capacităţile de apărare şi descurajare ale Alianţei, pentru avertizarea timpurie şi navigaţie”, a explicat marţi la Bruxelles secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, înainte ca reprezentanţii celor 29 de aliaţi să-şi dea acordul asupra acestei extinderi. Circa jumătate dintre cei 2000 de sateliţi de pe orbita terestră aparţin statelor membre ale NATO, a menţionat Stoltenberg, transmite Agerpres. El a dat asigurări că Alianţa “nu intenţionează să trimită arme în spaţiu” şi că noul pas va respecta legislaţia internaţională. Ambasadoarea SUA la NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, a atenţionat însă, tot marţi, că un atac asupra unui satelit aparţinând unui stat membru al Alianţei ar putea constitui “o provocare la care va trebui să se răspundă”. Articolul 5 al tratatului NATO prevede că un atac împotriva unui stat membru este considerat un atac împotriva tuturor aliaţilor, cu toate că a fost transpus în practică doar o dată, după atacurile teroriste de la 11 septembrie 2001 din SUA, aminteşte dpa. Or, cu toate că un atac asupra unui satelit nu ar echivala - susţine Hutchison - cu invadarea unei ţări, o incursiune împotriva unei reţele de comunicaţii poate duce la un conflict. “Cu siguranţă, va fi o problemă care trebuie analizată în viitor”, a spus ambasadoarea americană, insistând totuşi că scopul includerii spaţiului cosmic între domeniile de operaţiuni ale NATO se limitează la descurajare şi apărare. Decizia NATO vine în contextul în care în august preşedintele american Donald Trump a lansat Comandamentul spaţial al Statelor Unite, o nouă divizie în cadrul Departamentului american al apărării, în perspectiva înfiinţării unei forţe militare spaţiale, ca al şaselea corp al forţelor militare ale SUA. Alianţa Nord-Atlantică a adoptat la finele lunii iunie a.c. prima sa politică spaţială în vederea coordonării eforturilor aliate de contracarare a provocărilor apărute în spaţiu, anunţându-se atunci că mai târziu în cursul anului NATO ar putea adăuga spaţiul pe lista sa de domenii operaţionale, alături de domeniile terestru, maritim, aerian şi de cel cibernetic, care a fost adăugat în 2016. Aceasta va permite Alianţei să aloce resurse suplimentare şi să trateze atacurile spaţiale similar celorlalte domenii.
Ion Chicu, către miniștri: Vom fi apreciați după acțiuni, nu după declarații NewsIn
În cadrul primei ședințe oficiale, premierul Ion Chicu a solicitat implicarea la modul cel mai serios a miniştrilor şi reprezentanţilor din toate instituțiile subordonate. Chicu a ținut un discurs în fața cabinetului de miniștri și le-a declarat că au puțin timp pentru a face ordine în Guvern și în țară, transmite stiri.md. „Avem foarte puțin timp la dispoziție și nu putem miza pe acea perioadă de o sută de zile de a ne seta activitățile. Astăzi adoptăm decizii cu referire la cadre. Este primul pas spre restabilirea funcționalității Administrației Publice Centrale. Iată de ce, consolidarea echipelor ministerelor este o prioritate, întrucât secretarii de stat competenți, sistematizați și dedicați sunt veriga de bază în activitatea instituțiilor de stat”, a declarat premierul. De asemenea, șeful Executivului a abordat transparența în procesele decizionale din cadrul ministerelor care au un impact direct asupra societății. „Trebuie să fim maxim transparenți și să menținem o relație strânsă cu cetățenii țării noastre, cu oamenii de afaceri, pentru a cunoaște realitățile acestora. Iar activitățile noastre să fie setate în concordanță cu necesitățile lor. Guvernul va fi apreciat după acțiunile întreprinse și rezultatele obținute, nu după declarații”, a subliniat Ion Chicu. În context, prim-ministrul s-a referit și la menținerea unui dialog eficient cu partenerii externi pentru ca acțiunile Guvernului să fie amplificate de suportul acestora. De asemenea, au fost aprobate mai multe numiri, dar și eliberări din funcții.  
Engin Firat a bătut palma cu FMF. Noul acord este valabil până la sfârșitul anului 2020 NewsIn
Federaţia Moldovenească de Fotbal a ajuns la un numitor comun cu selecţionerul Engin Firat pentru prelungirea contractului până la sfârşitul anului 2020. Tehnicianul german de origine turcă a condus "tricolorii" în meciurile cu Franţa şi Islanda din preliminariile EURO-2020. "În ambele meciuri echipa a prestat un ritm extraordinar, un joc foarte frumos, care le-a plăcut şi spectatorilor. Cel mai important este că am văzut o schimbare de abordare a jucătorilor naţionalei însuşi a jocului şi a prestaţiei pentru echipa naţională. După mine, este un lucru foarte important, pe care el l-a putut a implementa", a declarat Dragoș Hîncu, vicepreşedinte FMF. Contractul dintre FMF și Firat urmează să fie semnat după ce candidatura acestuia la postul de selecționer al naţionalei de fotbal a Republicii Moldova va fi aprobată de Comitetul Executiv.
Motivul pentru care Rusia a aprobat folosirea simbolurilor naziste NewsIn
Camera inferioară a Parlamentului rus, Duma de Stat, a aprobat un amendament la o lege conform căruia este permisă utilizarea simbolurilor naziste în ştiinţă, artă şi literatură dacă acest lucru nu urmăreşte un scop propagandistic. Potrivit unuia dintre autorii iniţiativei legislative, deputata Elena Iampolskaia, amendamentul este menit în special să evite neînţelegerile în contextul pregătirilor pentru cea de-a 75-a aniversare a victoriei sovietice asupra Germaniei fasciste în timpul celui de-Al Doilea Război Mondial. “Oamenii vor să vadă imagini, afişe, fotografii vechi pentru a onora şi mai mult memoria bunicilor şi străbunicilor lor, care au murit pentru patria noastră”, a declarat deputata, citată de agenţia Interfax. Ea a adăugat că este foarte important ca aceste bune intenţii să nu devină “subiectul niciunei pedepse” din cauza legii ce interzicea în totalitate utilizarea de simboluri naziste şi care era în vigoare până acum. “Era un lucru foarte absurd, care cauza multă iritare în cadrul societăţii noastre şi pe care noi am decis să-l eliminăm”, a spus ea, scrie Agerpres. Potrivit amendamentului, etalarea de simboluri naziste nu va fi sancţionată dacă aceasta va contribui la formarea “unei atitudini negative” faţă de acest tip de ideologie şi “nu va avea scopuri propagandistice sau de proslăvire a nazismului”. Interdicţia de a folosi simbolistica nazistă ”în toate formele sale” a fost adoptată în Federaţia Rusă în 1995, cu prilejul celei de-a 50-a aniversări a victoriei Uniunii Sovietice asupra Germaniei.
Trenul radioactiv care traversează Europa. În ce ţară ar putea duce tone de uraniu care emite radiaţii mortale NewsIn
Activiștii Greenpeace au blocat un tren în Germania, care transporta deșeuri radioactive spre Rusia, au anunțat luni reprezentanții organizației de mediu. Exporturile germane de hexafluorură de uraniu, un produs secundar al uraniului îmbogățit, au fost reluate la începutul acestui an, relatează The Moscow Times. Transporturile au fost întrerupte în anul 2009 de compania nucleară de stat rusă, Rosatom, în urma unor rapoarte conform cărora deșeurile erau depozitate în unități improprii în aer liber, în Siberia. Activiștii de mediu au blocat un tren care căra 600 de tone de hexafluorură de uraniu la puțin timp după ce transportul a părăsit uzina Urenco din orașul german Gronau. Activiștii s-au suspendat de un pod, deasupra șinelor de tren, și au întârziat transportul cu mai mult de opt ore. Aceștia au fost preluați de poliție și trenul și-a continuat ruta. Un activist Greenpeace, Rashid Alimov, a anunțat că au fost în apropierea vagoanelor s-au înregistrat aproximativ 120 de microroentgen pe oră, de șase ori mai mult decât nivelul normal. Conform Greenpeace, încărcătura de material radioactiv va fi transportată cu trenul până într-un port din Olanda, de unde va fi preluată de o ambarcațiune și va fi livrată în St. Petersburg. Ulterior, va fi transportată în Siberia pentru a fi depozitată. Activiști din Germania, Olanda și Rusia au organizat un protest în fața uzinei Gronau duminică, cu mesajul „Rusia nu este teren de testare pentru deșeurile radioactive ale Germaniei”.
Şeful de la Agenţia Proprietăţii Publice, trimis pe banca acuzaţilor. Ce riscă acesta NewsIn
Procuratura pentru Combaterea Criminalității Organizate și Cauze Speciale (PCCOCS) a trimis în instanţă cauza contravențională privind depășirea atribuțiilor de serviciu de către Directorul General al Agenției Proprietății Publice, Eugeniu Moraru. Potrivit unui comunicat al procuraturii, Moraru şi-a depăşit atribuţiile de serviciu atunci când a aprobat Regulamentul de desfășurare a concursului pentru ocuparea funcției vacante de administrator al "MoldATSA". Asta deoarece potrivit legii, un astfel de regulamente se aprobă de Guvern. În rezultatul investigațiilor, concursul a fost anulat, iar acum procurorii cer amendarea directorului cu 4.500 lei și aplicarea interdicției de a desfăşura activitate cu funcții de răspundere în cadrul întreprinderilor, instituţiilor, organizaţiilor de stat sau a administraţiei publice locale ori într-o subdiviziune a lor, pe un termen de 1 an.
Proteste violente în fața Parlamentului din Georgia. Manifestanții cer alegeri anticipate NewsIn
Scene violente în capitala Georgiei, Tbilisi, unde mii de manifestanţi au înconjurat sediul Parlamentului. Poliţiştii au folosit tunurile cu apă pentru a-i dispera din faţa sediului Parlamentului pe demonstranţii care cereau organizarea de alegeri anticipate. Protestele au început după ce parlamentarii georgieni nu au aplicat mult promisele reforme electorale. Manifestanţii au promis să blocheze intrarea în Parlament, până când cei aleşi îşi vor respecta promisiunile făcute în campania electorală.
Cele mai noi inovații în materie de avioane, prezentate la Salonul Aviatic de la Dubai NewsIn
S-a deschis Salonul Aviatic de la Dubai, cel mai mare eveniment de acest gen din Orientul Mijlociu. Noutatea prezentată la această ediţie este avionul cu motor electric, de mici dimensiuni, conceput pentru competiţiile sportive. Un astfel de aparat de zbor electric, primul din lume, poate atinge viteza de 450 de kilometri pe oră. Bateriile cu litiu, grele de 100 de kilograme, pot asigura un zbor de doar cinci minute. Cursele la care participă aceste avioane sunt simple: aparatele decolează, zboară la o altitudine de 10 metri pe un traseu circular, iar primul care trece de linia de sosire stabilită câştigă cursa.
Trei persoane găsite împușcate în parcearea unui mall. Una dintre ele ar fi era atacatorul NewsIn
A fost panică într-un centru comercial aglomerat din statul american Oklahoma. Cel puţin trei persoane au fost ucise, în parcarea unui complex comercial din oraşul Duncan. Două victime, un bărbat şi o femeie, au fost descoperite decedate într-un automobil, iar a treia victimă, un bărbat, era în afara maşinii. Poliţiştii cred, după primele cercetări, că atacatorul era bărbatul găsit mort în afara automobilului. Până la lămurirea situaţiei, şcolile din apropierea magazinului au fost alertate şi s-a întărit paza lor.
Pensia judecătorilor va crește în 2020 cu circa 2.000 de lei NewsIn
Anul viitor pensia medie a judecătorilor va crește cu 10,5% și va ajunge la nivelul de 21.032 lei pe lună, cu circa 2.000 de lei mai mult decât cea din anul 2019 și de 11 ori mai mare decât pensia medie de vârstă din Republica Moldova. Datele Ministerului sănătății, muncii și protecţiei sociale (MSMPS) relevă că pensia medie a judecătorilor va fi în 2020, cu peste 3.900 lei mai mare (+22,86%) comparativ cu anul 2018, şi cu circa 5.590 lei, sau cu peste 36% mai mare, față de anul 2017. Cum procurorii au obţinut majorarea pensiilor Şi pensia procurorllor va creşte semnificativ şi va ajunge anul viitor la circa 17.500 lei pe lună, de două ori şi ceva mai mult faţă de nivelul din anul 2017. Creșterea atât de spectaculoasă a pensiilor pentru procurori, începând cu 2018, era explicată anterior de Casa Națională de Asigurări Sociale (CNAS) prin recalcularea pensiilor, "conform deciziilor definitive și irevocabile ale instanței de judecată privind recalcularea și achitarea pensiilor pentru vechime în muncă, reieșind din salariul mediu lunar achitat procurorului în exercițiul funcției, ținînd cont de toate majorările, începînd cu 5 aprilie 2013 în temeiul Legii privind salarizarea judecătorilor și procurorilor nr.328/2013".  În consecință dacă inițial în anul 2018 pentru achitarea părții pensiei și indemnizației viagere procurorilor, din resursele generale ale bugetului asigurărilor sociale de stat, a fost prevăzută suma de peste 20 milioane lei, apoi după deciziile instanțelor de judecată aceasta a crescut la circa 48 milioane lei. Pentru anul 2019 au fost prevăzute iniţial cheltuieli de 30 milioane lei pentru plata pensiilor procurorilor, apoi ca urmare a deciziilor de judecată bugetul a fost rectificat şi a ajuns la 85 de milioane lei. Pentru anul 2020 sunt prevăzute cheltuieli de 51,4 milioane lei pentru plata pensiilor la 243 de procurori. Impactul reformei pensiilor Menţionăm că noul premier Ion Chicu, împreună cu președintele Igor Dodon și președintele Parlamentului Zinaida Greceanîi au anunțat 7 măsuri sociale care necesită a fi implementate imediat. Toate acestea se regăsesc și în proiectul de lege a bugetului asigurărilor sociale elaborat încă de Guvernul condus de Maia Sandu. Creşterile vor compensa doar parţial diferenţele majore între mărimea pensiilor achitate marii majorităţi a populaţiei şi cea pentru anumite categorii favorizate. Amintim că Guvernul Filip a inițiat în anul 2017 o reformă a sistemului de pensionare și susținea că aceasta ar fi una de succes, care ar fi dus la majorarea semnificativă a mărimii pensiilor pentru beneficiari. Din datele Ministerului sănătății, muncii și protecţiei sociale (MSMPS) însă rezultatele nu par atât de spectaculoase. De exemplu indicatorul - rata de înlocuire a salariului mediu pe economie cu pensia medie pentru limita de vârstă era de circa 25,8% în anul 2016. După reforma ar fi fost de așteptat o creștere a acestei rate, dar ea din contra s-a micșorat la 25%. Chiar și anul trecut a scăzut cu 0,3 puncte procentuale față de nivelul prognozat de 25,2%, iar pentru 2020 va fi de 24,7%, iar în 2022 ar putea coborî la doar 24,2%. Autorităţile au și o explicație: indicatorul a fost şi este influențat de creșterea mai mare a salariului nominal mediu lunar pe economie.     sursa: mold-street.com
Urnele tragerii la sorţi a grupelor Euro-2020 NewsIn
L'Equipe a prezentat componenţa urnelor tragerii la sorţi a grupelor turneului final al Campioantui European din 2020, înaintea ultimelor meciuri ale prelimianriilor, care vor avea loc marţi. Tragerea la sorţi a grupelor Euro-2020 va avea loc la 30 noiembrie, la Bucureşti. Urna I: Italia, Anglia, Belgia, Spania, Ucraina, Franţa/Germania sau Olanda; Urna a II-a: Franţa/Germania sau Olanda, Elveţia, Croaţia, Polonia, Rusia, Portugalia/Olanda sau Germania; Urna a III-a: Portugalia/Olanda sau Germania, Turcia, Danemarca, Austria, Suedia, Cehia/Ungaria sau Ţara Galilor sau Slovacia; Urna a IV-a: Cehia/Ungaria sau Ţara Galilor sau Slovacia, Finlanda, Câştigătoare play-off Divizia A, Câştigătoare play-off Divizia B, Câştigătoare play-off Divizia C, Câştigătoare play-off Divizia D. În grupa Grupa C, Germania şi Olanda sunt calificate, dar nu se ştie încă în ce ordine. Aceasta va fi stabilită de meciurile de marţi, Olanda (locul 2, cu 16 puncte) - Estonia şi Germania (locul I, cu 18 puncte) - Irlanda de Nord; Germania va fi cap de serie şi va intra în Urna I dacă va câştiga meciul cu Irlanda de Nord, caz în care Franţa şi Olanda merg în Urna a II-a (dacă şi olandezii câştigă ultimul meci). Franţa va deveni cap de serie dacă Germania face egal sau pierde cu Irlanda de nord, iar Olanda nu se impune la mai mult de două goluri cu Estonia. Olanda trebuie să câştige la scor meciul cu Estonia şi grupa în acelaşi timp, pentru a fi cap de serie. În cel mai probabil scenariu, Germania merge în Urna I, Franţa şi Olanda, în Urna a II-a şi Portugalia, în Urna a III-a. În Grupa E, Croaţia este calificată, de pe primul loc. A doua echipă calificată va fi cunoscută după meciurile de marţi: Ţara Galilor (locul 3, cu 11 puncte) - Ungaria (locul 2, cu 12 puncte) şi Slovacia (locul 4, cu 10 puncte) - Azerbaidjan. Un egal în primul meci şi o victorie a slovacilor i-ar duce pe ultimii la Euro-2020. Altfel, oricine câştigă prima partidă se duce la CE. Ultimele patru locuri la turneul final vor fi acordate după play-off-urile din Liga Naţiunilor. Este ultima ocazie şi pentru România, care va juca în semifinale cu Islanda sau cu Scoţia.
Agenta Maria Butina a primit o ofertă de muncă din partea Moscovei, să îi apere pe ruşii încarceraţi în străinătate NewsIn
Agenta Maria Butina a fost invitată luni de comisarul pentru drepturile omului al Rusiei, Tatiana Moskalkova, să îi apere pe ruşii încarceraţi în străinătate, la prima sa apariţie publică de când a fost deportată de autorităţile americane sub acuzaţia de spionaj, transmite Reuters. ”Vă invit să lucraţi în grupul nostru pentru apărarea compatrioţilor din străinătate. Sunt sigură că împreună vom putea să facem mult bine pentru oamenii care au ajuns în situaţii dificile în străinătate”, a spus Moskalkova. Butina, în vârstă de 31 de ani, care a fost deportată pe 26 octombrie, nu a spus dacă va accepta oferta primită la prima sa apariţie publică de când a fost primită de o mulţime de oameni la aeroport, la revenirea în ţară. În luna decembrie a anului trecut, Butina a recunoscut că a conspirat pentru a acţiona ca agent al Rusiei într-o ţară străină, infiltrându-se într-un grup pentru drepturile de folosire a armelor şi influenţând activişti conservatori americani şi republicani. Moscova a apreciat condamnarea ca fiind ridicolă şi a acuzat Washingtonul că a forţat-o pe Butina să recunoască. Cazul a amplificat tensiunile dintre SUA şi Rusia, provocate deja în mai multe probleme, inclusiv de acuzaţiile americane privind amestecul Rusiei în alegerile prezidenţiale şi de anexarea Crimeii de către Rusia. Moscova neagă amestecul în alegerile prezidenţiale americane. Moskalkova a invitat-o pe Butina să o ajute în apărarea drepturilor ruşilor arestaţi în străinătate, cum ar fi Konstantin Iaroşenko, un pilot condamnat la 20 de ani de închisoare în Statele Unite pentru că a conspirat pentru a introduce cocaină în ţară. Moskalkova a spus că ştie că Butina a primit o ofertă pentru un loc de muncă şi din partea Dumei de Stat, camera inferioară a Parlamentului rus şi a rugat-o să accepte şi oferta respectivă. Cazul lui Iaroşenko, care a fost arestat de forţele speciale americane în Liberia, în 2010, şi altele asemănătoare au determinat Rusia să acuze Statele Unite că îi vânează cetăţenii în lume. Statele Unite i-au acuzat pe ruşii respectivi de fapte ilegale şi au cerut extrădarea şi arestarea lor. Rusia a anunţat săptămâna trecută că a transmis un protest diplomatic oficial Israelului, care a extrădat un bărbat rus în Statele Unite, unde este acuzat de mai multe delicte cibernetice grave.
Renato Usatîi: Unor deputați PDM li s-ar fi propus câte 350 de mii de euro pentru a părăsi partidul NewsIn
Președintele Partidului Politic „Partidul Nostru”, Renato Usatîi, primar al orașului Bălți, susține că unor deputați din Partidul Democrat li s-ar fi propus sume de câte 350 de mii de euro pentru a părăsi formațiunea. Acest lucru l-ar fi făcut unul dintre actualii parlamentari din fracțiunea PDM. Politicianul nu a spus clar din partea cui vin banii, dar a lăsat să se înțeleagă că în această chestiune ar fi fost implicat și fostul lider democrat Vladimir Plahotniuc, transmite IPN. Renato Usatîi susține că persoana care ține legătura și în prezent cu fostul lider democrat Vladimir Plahotniuc ar fi deputatul Eugen Nichiforciuc, care ar fi și inițiatorul ideii de destrămare a fracțiunii PDM în Parlament. Potrivit politicianului, săptămâna trecută 16 deputați democrați ar fi fost gata să părăsească rândurile PDM și să voteze pentru demiterea Guvernului condus de Maia Sandu. „Eugen Nichiforciuc a fost omul care le propunea colegilor săi câte 350 de mii de euro pentru a părăsi rândurile partidului. Munca aceasta are loc în ultima lună, la această chestiune s-a conectat Contantin Botnari (n.r. deputat PDM), pentru aceasta special el a revenit de la Londra în Republica Moldova acum două săptămâni. Nichiforciuc cu unii nu a reușit să se înțeleagă”, a declarat Renato Usatîi în platoul emisiunii „Politica Nataliei Morari” de la postul TV8. Totodată, politicianul consideră că președintele Igor Dodon ar avea un candidat ținut în umbră la funcția de procuror general și acesta ar fi unul dintre cei patru care a câștigat concursul organizat de comisia de preselecție a Ministerului Justiției. Totodată, Renato Usatîi susține că acesta n-ar fi Alexandr Stoianoglo, așa cum se vehiculează în spațiul public și că șeful statului ar fi lansat intenționat zvonul că l-ar dori pe Stoianogloc în fruntea Procuraturii Generale. „Când Soltan (n.r. Veaceslav Soltan, unul dintre candidații selectați de comisia de preselecție) a încurcat chiar și terminologia... asemenea greșeli nu-și poate permite și un procuror de rând dintr-o procuratură de raion. (...) Soltan cândva a fost luat la lucru de o persoană cu numele Balaban. Soltan a fost toată viața omul lui Balaban. Balaban este socrul lui Lebedinschi din Partidul Socialiștilor”, a declarat liderul PPPN. În opinia lui, Igor Dodon le-ar fi promis democraților că procuror general va fi Alexandr Stoianoglo, dar el personal și l-ar dori în funcție pe Veaceslav Soltan. „Lui Igor Dodon îi plac oamenii ascultători. Iată Soltan este cel mai ascultător dintre toți patru candidați. Acesta este singurul care ar putea fi absolut ascultător”, a continuat politicianul. În altă ordine de idei, Renato Usatîi este de părere că Igor Dodon va trebui să ofere unele rezultate publicului în ceea ce privește activitatea procurorului general și îi va reține pe cei care nu sunt sub controlul lui. „Acum vorbim despre PDM. El îi va închide pe cei din Partidul Democrat, care nu-i sunt sub control. Dacă el îl va numi pe Soltan procuror general, va avea loc sciziunea și Partidul Democrat se va împărți în două”, a afirmat Usatîi.
FOTO | Sediul PCCOCS şi un magazin "Franzeluţa", vandalizate NewsIn
Un bărbat le-a dat bătăi de cap polițiștilor, după ce noaptea trecută a aruncat cu o piatră în geamul ușii de la intrarea în sediul Procuraturii pentru Combaterea Criminalităţii Organizate şi Cauze Speciale (PCCOCS), iar peste câteva ore a distrus și ușa unui magazin Franzeluța din proximitatea Ministerului Afacerilor Interne. Este vorba despre un bărbt în vârstă de 63 de ani, fără loc permanent de trai. Noaptea trecută, în jurul orei 20:52, bărbatul s-a apropiat de intrarea PCCOCS, a luat o piatră de jos, a aruncat-o în ușa de la intrare și a deteriorat geamul. Acesta a fost imediat reținut de carabinieri și predat unui echipaj BPRO care l-au escortat la sediul IP Centru pentru a fi documentat. În cadrul audierilor, bărbatul le-ar fi spus polițiștilor că a recurs la acest gest, după ce  magistrații de la Judecătoria Chișinău sediul Rîșcani, în absența lui au emis o hotărâre în defavoarea sa. Bărbatul le-ar mai fi spus polițiștilor că astfel acesta ar fi dorit să se răzbune pe instituțiile statului. După ce a fost documentat, oamenii legii l-au lăsat să plece, însă la scurt bărbatul a fost adus din nou la poliție, după ce a deteriorat cu o piatră ușa de sticlă a unui magazin „Franzeluța” de pe strada Armenească, în proximitatea Ministerului Afacerilor de Interne.       sursa: deschide.md
Turcia amenință că va reîncepe atacurile asupra Siriei. De la ce poate izbucni conflictul NewsIn
Ministrul turc al afacerilor externe Mevlut Cavusoglu a avertizat luni că Ankara ar putea lansa noi acţiuni în nordul Siriei împotriva forţelor kurde, acuzând SUA şi Rusia că nu şi-au respectat angajamentele. „Au îndeplinit în totalitate ceea ce este prevăzut de acorduri? Nu, nu au făcut-o, dar ar trebui să o facă”, a declarat şeful diplomaţiei de la Ankara, citat de agenţia statală de presă Anadolu. Turcia a lansat pe 9 octombrie o ofensivă în nordul Siriei împotriva miliţiilor kurde YPG, pe care le consideră a fi teroriste, dar care, susţinute de SUA, au luptat împotriva grupării Stat Islamic, relatează Agerpres. După ce preşedintele Turciei Recep Tayyip Erdogan s-a întâlnit, separat, cu omologul rus Vladimir Putin şi cu cel american, Donald Trump, Ankara a încheiat două acorduri cu Moscova şi Washington în vederea retragerii forţelor YPG din nord-estul Siriei. „Dacă nu obţinem rezultatul dorit, vom face ce este necesar aşa cum am făcut în operaţiunea (lansată) după ce am încercat cu SUA”, a declarat Cavusoglu în faţa unei comisii parlamentare în care a menţionat “hărţuirea YPG”. „Trebuie să eliminăm ameninţarea teroristă de la graniţă”, a mai afirmat ministrul turc de externe, o referire la eforturile oficialilor turci şi americani de a obţine retragerea YPG din nord-estul Siriei după ameninţările repetate cu o intervenţie militară, pe care preşedintele Erdogan a început să le lanseze în 2018. Ankara consideră YPG o emanaţie “teroristă” a Partidului Muncitorilor din Kurdistan (PKK), care în 1984 a declanşat o revoltă pe teritoriul Turciei.
