Creştinii ortodocşi de stil vechi îi sărbătoresc pe Sfinţii Arhangheli Mihail şi Gavriil

Premiile Grammy 2020. Premiile Grammy ajung la ediţia 62 în 2020, iar această gală va avea loc pe 26 ianuarie. Va fi transmisă de CBS, iar gazdă va fi Alicia Keys, ca şi anul trecut. Lista nominalizărilor a fost anunțată miercuri, la Los Angeles, și este dominată de femei. Marea surpriză a acestei liste de artişti este Lizzo, care a obţinut cele mai multe nominalizări, 8 în total. Artista a apărut la categorii ca „Cel mai bun artist nou”, „Albumul anului” şi „Înregistrarea anului”. Billie Eilish şi Lil Nas X au fost de asemenea apreciaţi, fiecare cu câte 6 nominalizări, urmaţi de Ariana Grande, cu 5. Iată categoriile şi artiştii nominalizaţi la cele mai importante categorii: Cea mai bună înregistrare: Hey, Ma — Bon Iver Bad Guy — Billie Eilish 7 Rings — Ariana Grande Hard Place — H.E.R. Talk — Khalid Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Truth Hurts — Lizzo Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee Cel mai bun album: I, I — Bon Iver Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande I Used To Know Her — H.E.R. 7 — Lil Nas X Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend Cea mai bună melodie: Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga) Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.) Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift) Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey) Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi) Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo) Cel mai bun artist nou: Black Pumas Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Lizzo Maggie Rogers Rosalía Tank And The Bangas Yola Cea mai bună reprezentaţie pop solo: Spirit — Beyoncé Bad Guy — Billie Eilish 7 Rings — Ariana Grande Truth Hurts — Lizzo You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift Cel mai bun album pop vocal: The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran Lover — Taylor Swift Cea mai bună înregistrare dance: Linked — Bonobo Got To Keep On — The Chemical Brothers Piece Of Your Heart — Meduza Featuring Goodboys Underwater — RÜFÜS DU SOL Midnight Hour — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Cel mai bun album rock: Amo — Bring Me The Horizon Social Cues — Cage The Elephant In The End — The Cranberries Trauma — I Prevail Feral Roots — Rival Sons Cea mai bună reprezentaţie R&B: Love Again — Daniel Ceasar & Brandy Could’ve Been — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye Come Home — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000 Cel mai bun album rap: Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville Championships — Meek Mill I Am > I Was — 21 Savage Igor — Tyler, The Creator The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae Cea mai bună melodie country: Bring My Flowers Now — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde) It All Comes Ouţ In The Wash — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Roşe, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) Some Of It — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church) Speechless — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay) Cel mai bun album jazz vocal: Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn Alone Together — Catherine Russell 12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band Cel mai bun album gospel: Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore Settle Here — William Murphy Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans Cel mai bun album de rock latin, urban sau alternativ: X 100PRE — Bad Bunny Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny Indestructible — Flor De Toloache Almadura — iLe El Mal Querer — Rosalía Cel mai bun album Americana: Years To Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’ Tales Of America — J.S. Ondara Walk Through Fire — Yola Cel mai bun album Spoken Word: Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers Becoming — Michelle Obama I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years Aş A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis Mr. Know-It-All — Jon Waters Sekou Andrews & The Strâng Theory — Sekou Andrews & The Strâng Theory Cea mai bună piesă compusă pentru media vizuală: The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4 Girl In The Movies — Dolly Parţon & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parţon), Track from: Dumplin’ I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born Spirit — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King Suspirium — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria Cea mai bună muzică de film: Homecoming — Beyoncé Remember My Name — David Crosby Birth Of The Cool — (Miles Davis) Shangri-La — (Various Artists) Animă — Thom Yorke