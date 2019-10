Șișkin: gândiți-vă la viitorul Chișinăului, votați din inimă!

00:00

An open day in the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova will be organized on Monday, October 28, the first day of the autumn school holidays, Moldpres reports. • According to the press service of the parliament, in the morning, with the participation of students and teachers of the College named after Alexey Mateevich, a seminar will be held. Young people with the help of deputies will go through the main stages of the bill discussion. At 1.00 pm everyone who wants to visit the parliament build...