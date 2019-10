Rusia, UE și refacerea conviețuirii geopolitice pe linia Kiev-Chișinău-Tbilisi, Op-Ed

12:30

This article is part of an IPN series which aims to provide basic biographical data, short information on incomes and assets as well as professional background of Chisinau mayoral candidates.Born in Holercani village, Dubăsari district, Vitalie Marinuța runs for Chisinau mayor as a representative of the Green Party, occupying the ninth slot on the ballot.Marinuța is 49 years old. He