Ion Ceban: Îmi propun, în mod prioritar, să finalizăm în termen de 6 luni Concepția de dezvoltare durabilă a municipiului Chișinău

13:50

The single European currency on Thursday will add four bans, and the dollar - one ban. • Thus, the euro will cost 19 lei 36 bans, and the dollar - 17 lei 73 bans, according to the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Moldova. At the same time, the Romanian leu will rise in price by one ban, up to 4 lei 7 bans, and the Ukrainian hryvnia will become cheaper by one ban, and will cost 71 ban. The exchange rate of the Russian ruble will remain at the level of 27 bans....