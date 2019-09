Președintele Igor Dodon efectuează o vizită de lucru la Bruxelles

23:20

The parties discussed the most important issues of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. In particular, as the President noted, construction of the Center for Children's Creativity in Chadyr-Lunga is nearing its completion with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. At the end of the meeting, Igor Dodon conveyed through Mr. Osmanov an invitation to Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to the Republic of Moldova in the fourth quarter of 2019....