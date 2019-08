Radio Moldova Promo / 30 Aug. 2019 / 13:35 Concertul de Ziua Limbii Române, în direct la Radio Moldova De Ziua Limbii Române, Radio Moldova, va transmite, în direct, din Piaţa Marii Adunări Naţionale un concert dedicat „Limbii Române”. Evenimentul va începe la 18:05 şi va dura până la miezul nopţii. Mai Mult

10:00

On this important day, and Chisinau and the whole country organize a series of events that are meant to remind everyone that in the spiritual heritage of the nation there are many gifts inherited from the ancestors, but the most important is the national language in which we express our identity and communion between generations. • In this context Moldova 1 has prepared a special program and will broadcast live the most important events dedicated to the day„Limba Noastră cea Română”. Thus starti...