Igor Dodon a avut întrevederi de lucru cu Guvernatorul BNM Octavian Armașu și Președintele CNPF Valeriu Chițan

11:10

• The euro and the dollar continue to decline against the Moldovan Leu, according to the official exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Moldova. Thus, the euro will cost 19 lei 69 bans - five bans less than on Monday. The dollar will lose two bans, and will stop at the level of 17 lei 55 bans. Ukrainian hryvnia is more expensive by one ban and will cost 68 bans. The rate of the Romanian leu and the Russian ruble will remain unchanged - 4 lei and 17 bans and, accordingly, 27 bans....