Protest la Curtea de Apel Chişinău

In a statement posted on the web page of the Parliament, Viorel Melnic said that “ in the Parliament elected through mixed electoral system, an independent MP has limited possibilities and cannot meet the exigencies of the voters”. „ I find out for sure that the role of the independent lawmakers is reduced to zero. The promotion of draft normative acts in parliament with cosmic speed, as well as the ignoring of the procedural and legal provisions in the process of their consideration and approva...