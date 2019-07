MAI a pornit o anchetă de serviciu pe numele șefului IGSU

10:20

• The National Bank of Moldova announced the rate of the main currencies in the country on July 5-7. The euro will be cheaper by 10 bans and cost 20 lei 25 bans. The price of the dollar will be 17 lei 95 bans – six bans less. Romanian leu, Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia remain unchanged. Their cost on Friday and the weekend will be 4 lei 29 bans, 28 bans and 69 bans....