Tot mai multe produse moldoveneşti ajung pe pieţele din ţările europene

12:10

Therefore, persons who planned crossing the border through the customs post "Săiţi-Lesnoe" (interstate) may opt for the "Basarabeasca" crossing point. In the afternoon of July 3, employees of the General Inspectorate for Emergencies were asked to intervene in several risk situations caused by heavy rains with strong winds in the south of the country. According to preliminary information registered by IGSU territorial subdivisions, several localities from Cahul, Basarabeasca, Stefan Voda, Căuşeni...