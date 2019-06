Subiectele discutate de către liderii celor mai mari 20 de puteri ale Planetei

12:40

The exercise aims to increase the level of interoperability between the subunits of the two armies, to strengthen defense capabilities and to prepare Moldovan troops for peacekeeping operations. The participation of Moldovan soldiers in US training is provided in the Foreign Ministry's Defense and National Army's External Action Plan for 2019. "Agile Hunter" is conducted through the Partnership Program with the North Carolina National Guard amd is being held for the fourth consecutive year. The...