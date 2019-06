Despre inteligență, putere și Lider la feminin cu Olga Melniciuc (Boston)

21:30

During the past years, the Republic of Moldova made important steps to improve political parties’ funding regulations. However, we have several shortcomings in implementing laws, either due to parties’ resistance or to the fact that the authorities in charge of oversight and control lack capacities. Daria Paprocka is the Promo-LEX expert in the field of political parties funding within the Project entitled „Fighting Political Corruption in the Republica of Moldova by Improving Political Parties’...