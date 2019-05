Igor Dodon a fost decorat cu titlul onorific Doctor Honoris Causa al Universității de Stat din Bașkortostan (VIDEO)

09:50

After his working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, went on a working visit to the Republic of Bashkortostan of the Russian Federation at the invitation of the head of the Republic, Radiy Habirov. During the conversation with the head of the republic, Igor Dodon stressed the strategic nature of partnership between the Republic of Moldova and the Russian Federation at the level of Heads of State and objective need to deepen interaction of t...