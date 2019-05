Șeful statului l-a felicitat pe marele jucător de șah rus, multiplul campion mondial Anatoli Karpov cu aniversarea a 68 de ani

10:10

• The European currency and the US dollar will grow on Thursday in relation to the Moldovan leu, according to the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Moldova. Thus, the euro will rise by seven bans and will cost 20 lei 8 bans, the dollar - by three bans to 17 lei 98 bans. The Romanian leu will increase in price by one ban - to 4 lei 21 bans, and the Russian ruble - to 28 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia remains unchanged - 68 bans....