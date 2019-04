Astăzi va fi convocată ședința Consliuluilui Republican al Partidului Socialiștilor!

10:40

• Today, weather forecasters predict rain throughout Moldova,. In the north of the country, thermometers will show from + 5 ° C to + 9 ° C at night and from + 11 ° C to + 14 ° C during the day. The minimum temperatures in the center will be from + 6 ° C to + 10 ° C, and the maximum - from + 12 ° C to + 15 ° C. In the south, at night it will be from + 7 ° C to + 11 ° C, and in the daytime - from + 13 ° C to + 16 ° C. Atmospheric pressure is normal. Wind - northeast, 2-7 m / s. Rains are predicted...